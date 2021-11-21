Entertainment
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan offers Rani Mukerji ‘thenga’ as prize money
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 host Amitabh Bachchan offered actor Rani Mukerji his “thenga (thumb shown while denying something)” as a cash prize. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Rani and Saif Ali Khan were seen entering the KBC set while their Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh sat in the hot seat.
In the episode, as Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan entered the series, Amitabh Bachchan said to Siddhant and Sharvari in Hindi, “We have a lifeline ‘turn it around.” So now turn them over and leave – sit them down. ” Amitabh then asked Rani and Saif: “Ab yeh bataiyye aap dono kis tarah ki taiyyari kar ke aaye hai (How did you prepare)?
Rani replied, “Aapki main fan reh chuki hun toh aapki hun main fan. Zaahir hai aap jobhi karte hai aapki main fan usme humesha rehti hun (I have always been your fan. Whatever you would, I still remain your fan). ” Saif added: “She is looking for special help, sir.”
Amitabh asked them, “Toh kya kare abhi khel vel bandh karke ghar jaaye ab (So should we stop the game and go home)? Rani replied, “Better charity hai aap mujhe ka paesa dedijiye hum nikal jaate hai (it will be better if you give me the charity money and we will leave).”
Saif asked Rani, “Kitna chahiye aapko (How much money do you want)? Rani responded by looking at Amitabh, “Jitna bhi aap dede (whatever amount you want).” Amitabh showed him his thumb and said, “Thenga deng aapko. Yaha khelna padega (I won’t give you anything. You have to play here).” At his declaration, everyone burst out laughing.
In the clip, Rani also opened up about how she saw Saif mature over the past 12 years. She revealed that during Hum Tum (2004) he was like a child. The two complimented each other. Saif revealed that Rani gave him advice on his relationship.
The duo also danced to the title song by Hum Tum. Siddhant and Sharvari also followed the trail. The video ended with Rani and Saif kissing them.
