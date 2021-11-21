



Does ryan, the veteran voice actor known to breathe life into this classic Disney characters like Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete, who also served as president of an international animation organization ASIFA, died Friday afternoon following a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan’s death was confirmed to Deadline by his CelebWorx agent, Nery Lemus. No more Deadline Ryan was born on May 21, 1949 and began his acting career in the 1980s, finding a pivotal role in pteranodon Petrie from the Universals animated classic, The land before time. Hed has amassed over 100 screen credits during his nearly four-decade career, netting Annie Award and WGA Award nominations, and winning a Behind the Voice Actor Award. Ryan was also nominated for an Emmy in 1998 as the Producer of Outstanding Children’s Program nominee. The Wubbulous World of Dr Seuss, by Nickelodeon and The Jim Henson Company. Ryan voiced Willie the Giant for The Walt Disney Company in numerous projects over a 35-year span, most recently in 2020. He voiced Peg-Leg Pete in the Oscar-nominated animated short. Mickey’s Christmas Carol, reprising the role 30 years later in the short film Mickey Mouse, Get a horse!, which was also nominated for an Oscar. He also voiced the latter character, among others, in the beloved Disney Afternoon series. Duck tales, and portrayed several, including a herd of ogres, in Gummi Bear Adventure, which was Walt Disney Television’s first animated series. Ryan also had the opportunity to portray Tigger and Rabbit, and provide the singing voice for Eeyore, for the long-running Disney Channel series. Welcome to the bear’s corner, aired twice a day for 17 years. The story continues Throughout his career, Ryan has also lent his voice to classic animated films like The little Mermaid, An american tail, Thumbelina and A troll in Central Park, with many GI Joe series, the animated series of 1986 Teen wolf, Tthe adventures of Teddy Ruxpin, Courage the cowardly dog, family guy and many other projects. Ryan entered his 34th year as a series regular on the Focus on the Family radio show Adventures in the Odyssey in 2021. In this weekly series broadcast daily to many markets, she played more than 100 characters, more than any other actor in the history of the series. Ryan was also a longtime Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences member and musician, with two RIAA Gold Records and a BMI Pioneer Award for songwriting. His band, Will Ryan & the Cactus County Cowboys, have released five CDs. He also performed regularly with the Saguaro Sisters at the Autry Museum of Western Heritage and wrote over 100 songs for Disney and the Jim Henson Company, seeing his songs recorded by Mickey, Donald, Goofy and the gang; Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and the gang; The Cat-in-the-Hat, Horton the Elephant, the Grinch and the gang; the Pointer Sisters, the Saguaro Sisters, Patti LaBelle, and more. Throughout his life, Ryan also published several books, including the memoirs Duc and me, Adventures in Oddity, whose book he co-wrote with Katie Leigh, and The little book of the cowboy Haiku. Ryan is survived by his wife, Nancy Niparko Ryan; her sisters, Patty Ryan and Marsha Ryan Russo; and his brother, George Ryan. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

