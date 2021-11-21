Salma Hayek from Eternals gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicates it to fans; View the photo

Years of hard work and struggle seem to have finally paid off for Hollywood star Salma Hayek, as the actor was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. TheEternalsThe actor’s name was firmly etched in Hollywood history during a nightly event that aired live on Friday, November 19. The actor dedicated his honor to his fans while delivering a speech.

Salma Hayek was joined byEternalsdirector Chloe Zhao and herThe adultsco-star Adam Sandler at the event. Sandler and Zhao were joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles to warmly greet Hayek. They praised his on-screen and off-screen accomplishments. Salma Hayek entered the stage and said the event was a “cure” for her. Then the actor recounted a few incidents from the early 1990s, after emigrating from Mexico to the United States. The actor recalled how she and her friends were assaulted even two years after immigrating to the United States.

Salma Hayek has revealed that she and some of her friends were previously assaulted by a man with a knife. As they fled and hid in a store, no one came out to help them. She had to grab a stick for protection before she was forced to fight a man. Hayek further recalled several incidents of racism she encountered in the United States, including when she was asked to “return to your country” and was also kicked in her seat in a movie theater.

Salma Hayek is from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. She started her acting career with Mexican telenovelas. After traveling to the United States, the actor began to work as an actor. Her acting debut came with the 1995 Mexican film Midaq alley.The actor quickly made a name for himself in the industry and was involved in several award-winning projects. She recently made her Marvel debut with one of the lead roles in the latest film,Eternal.The actor left his fans in awe of his laudable portrayal of Ajak.

Salma Hayek dedicates her star to her fans

Salma Hayek dedicated her star to her fans. In his speech, the actor mentioned that his fans gave him the courage to stay in the country. The actor also shared a series of photos on his Instagram account of the event. Sharing the photos, she wrote: “This is it !!! They were all made of stardust.”

(Image: Instagram / @ salmahayek)