Entertainment
Salma Hayek from Eternals gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicates it to fans; View the photo
Years of hard work and struggle seem to have finally paid off for Hollywood star Salma Hayek, as the actor was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. TheEternalsThe actor’s name was firmly etched in Hollywood history during a nightly event that aired live on Friday, November 19. The actor dedicated his honor to his fans while delivering a speech.
Salma Hayek was joined byEternalsdirector Chloe Zhao and herThe adultsco-star Adam Sandler at the event. Sandler and Zhao were joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles to warmly greet Hayek. They praised his on-screen and off-screen accomplishments. Salma Hayek entered the stage and said the event was a “cure” for her. Then the actor recounted a few incidents from the early 1990s, after emigrating from Mexico to the United States. The actor recalled how she and her friends were assaulted even two years after immigrating to the United States.
Salma Hayek has revealed that she and some of her friends were previously assaulted by a man with a knife. As they fled and hid in a store, no one came out to help them. She had to grab a stick for protection before she was forced to fight a man. Hayek further recalled several incidents of racism she encountered in the United States, including when she was asked to “return to your country” and was also kicked in her seat in a movie theater.
Salma Hayek is from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. She started her acting career with Mexican telenovelas. After traveling to the United States, the actor began to work as an actor. Her acting debut came with the 1995 Mexican film Midaq alley.The actor quickly made a name for himself in the industry and was involved in several award-winning projects. She recently made her Marvel debut with one of the lead roles in the latest film,Eternal.The actor left his fans in awe of his laudable portrayal of Ajak.
Salma Hayek dedicates her star to her fans
Salma Hayek dedicated her star to her fans. In his speech, the actor mentioned that his fans gave him the courage to stay in the country. The actor also shared a series of photos on his Instagram account of the event. Sharing the photos, she wrote: “This is it !!! They were all made of stardust.”
(Image: Instagram / @ salmahayek)
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/hollywood-news/eternals-salma-hayek-gets-a-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fame-dedicates-it-to-fans-see-pic.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]