freedom arrived in 2014 – The New Indian Express
Finally, we have someone who teaches us the real story. The real story is that India did not win freedom in 1947. What she did gain around that time was a charity gift from Britain, bheek, which means alms, like a housewife gives to a beggar. Freedom as opposed to bheek came in 2014, thanks to BJP and Narendra Modi.
No BJP leader has said it so clearly. So who did it now? Kangana Ranaut. Who is he? A movie actress. But she’s not just any Tuppeny actress. She knows politics and understands what is good for her and what is bad. She also has an advantage that others do not have. It’s that her understanding of politics is limited by the fact that she doesn’t understand the relevance of characters like Gandhi and Nehru and Patel and Bose.
With selective facts at her disposal, Kangana R. has a clear view of the real story. Ahimsa, she tells us, gets you bheek, not freedom. Poor Gandhi. He had sacrificed his life for ahimsa. Generations of Indians hailed him as Mahatma because of his Ahimsa philosophy. They all lived in vain because they never had Kanganaji to advise them.
It was clear that the Indians were fools. We never realized that history teachers, intellectuals and columnists were all cheating on us all these years. They filled our minds with a bull’s load and we never knew it. We now know, thanks to Kangana, our savior.
After pushing people like Mahatma Gandhi into the pits, Kanganaji strikes a VIP pose and declares: I will return my Padma Shri award if anyone can prove that I disrespected freedom fighters.
It sounds like a great sacrifice. Return a Padma? A declaration fraught with threat and sacrifice at the same time. But she had to know she was on safe ground. How to prove something like disrespect. Disrespecting freedom fighters is one thing, proving it is another. Kanganas Padma Shri is safe as long as our country’s conventional approach to citizens’ rights holds. Clever, isn’t she?
It is quite possible that after 70 years of independence, a generation has grown up to whom names like Gandhi and Nehru are just names. Kangana R. certainly showed no sign of understanding the significance of the struggle waged by the Gandhi-Nehru generation, their long years of imprisonment, and the accusations of lathi they faced. Kanganaji viewed all of this as low-class lawsuits by people who had no respect for the law.
The frankness with which she expressed her opinions showed how proud she was to have half knowledge. Referring to the annual tributes people pay in memory of Gandhi and others like him, she said these rituals were not only stupid but highly irresponsible and superficial. How many Indians would join her in this assessment? And who is she to make such a judgment on how people in general feel?
Varun Gandhi, who does not respect the establishment, had a more realistic approach to things. The mentality that slanders thousands of freedom fighters is, he said, madness and anti-national. Kangana revealed her own madness when she applied a brush to paint the whole thing.
Her attack, it should be noted, was relentless and seemingly rooted in what she considered to be historical facts. She even produced old newspaper clippings to show that Gandhi never supported activists like Subhas Bose or Bhagat Singh. One cut focused on an article titled: Gandhi, Others, Agreed to Hand Over Netaji. The article said that Gandhi, Nehru and Jinnah had said yes to a British judge that they would turn Bose over to the authorities if he entered Indian territory. Kangana’s caption from the report was: Either you are a Gandhi fan or a Netaji supporter. You can’t be both. Choose and decide.
Strong in her convictions and stronger to assert them, Kangana once said: hunger and cunning.
Offering the other cheek isn’t a way to get Azadi, she says, because all you’ll get is one more slap. Choose your heroes wisely.
She should also choose her enemies wisely. It will do him no good to denigrate the efforts of the Gandhi-Nehru generation in their own style that suited their time. It can of course be said that criticizing Gandhi-Nehru is not necessarily disrespecting them. But such criticism will be a failure to appreciate the historical realities that were dominant at the time.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/columns/t-j-s-george/2021/nov/21/correction-freedom-came-in-2014-2386190.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
