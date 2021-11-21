



A hippo hovered over the ocean. A cartoon character caught fire after drifting through a high-voltage wire. And a 60-foot cat crashed a plane and its two passengers. These are just a few of the fates encountered by the giant balloons that have slipped through the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City over the years. After an event cut short and without an audience in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of spectators are set to line the streets of Manhattan Thursday to watch this year’s parade, and millions more will see it on NBC. There will be floats, bands and clowns. But the huge balloons remain one of the biggest draws. Here’s a closer look at the milestones and incidents involving the helium-filled figures soaring overhead and the sights of a nearly century-old holiday tradition.

Macys used to release the balloons after the parade was over. The first Macys parade, in 1924, was very different from today’s celebration. Animals from the Central Park Zoo, including elephants and tigers, joined the procession. The giant balloons for which the parade is now known only appeared a few years later. In the late 1920s, Macys began drop balloons in the sky after the festivities, with a monetary reward offered for their return. Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade in the New York Times in 1928. The New York Times reported on the various places where the balloons landed. In 1928, a balloon called Sky Tiger stayed in a neighborhood on Long Island where a bitter struggle ensued for its possession. Another balloon was found broken in half and floating in the East River, pursued by two tugs. In 1931, the balloons included a 287 foot long dragon which was held by 29 men. Macys dropped it along with about 16,000 other balloons, many of them much smaller. Some carried postcards that could be brought to Macys for a price.

A blue hippo balloon escaped from the New York area, however, and it was believed to be hovering somewhere over the ocean. Descriptions of the cruise beast have been released, the Times reported, and the reward for its return has quadrupled. Calls poured in from people claiming to have found the hippo, but they were just looking for the reward money. Felix the Cat, Macys’ first character balloon, met his disappearance after floating in a high voltage wire and catching fire.

Disasters in the sky were narrowly averted. Despite these difficulties, the balloons were released again in 1932. One of them struck a plane, sending it plunging 5,000 feet. A 22-year-old woman was flying the plane over Jamaica, Queens with her instructor when a 60-foot Tom Cat appeared like a sea serpent out of his native element, The Times reported. She sent the ship rushing at the wide-eyed creature, according to the article. The left wing of the plane struck the fabric of the balloon which was Tom’s skin.

The plane fell and the woman almost fell, but disaster was averted when the instructor took control and pieces of the balloon moved away from the wing. Macys said he would not award cash prizes to aviators who attempted to bring down the balloons with their propeller blades. The company also decided that the tradition of releasing balloons had to end. Mickey Mouse was in high demand.

Mickey Mouse made his parade debut in 1934, attracting interest from other countries that, as the Times says, have helium and a desire to host grotesque parades. The Big Bad Wolf ball was also a draw, and Macys planned to send them both off to the highest bidders. The parade took a break during WWII. In 1942, Macys president Jack Straus announced that the parade would be canceled because of the war. He deflated a green dragon balloon and gave the rubber to the army, Macys told on his site; the company ultimately donated 650 pounds of balloon rubber. In 1945, at the end of the war, the parade returned. Three years later, the parade was televised for the first time nationally, on NBC, Macys said.

A shortage of helium led to improvisation.

Yes, there is a Popeye, the Times reported in his 1958 title after a helium shortage sparked rumors that the balloons would not appear on the parade. The 56-foot-tall Popeye balloon had made its debut a year earlier, with its hat periodically filling up with rain during this covered vacation. After many calls with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before the 1958 parade, Macys found a way to fill three of his traditional giant balloons with clean air and support them. using cranes. The balloons were nailed to the ground, thanks to the wind. In 1971, for the first time in the history of the parades, gusts of wind of up to 40 miles per hour and a heavy downpour brought each balloon to a standstill, The Times reported. NBC instead aired balloon clips from the 1970 parade. A Cat in the Hat balloon almost killed someone. The parade has had its fair share of accidents over the years, such as the time an M&M balloon struck a light pole and injured two people in 2005.

But one of the most shocking accidents happened when a Cat in the Hat balloon struck a light pole and seriously injured a woman in 1997. She was in a coma for 24 days and eventually suffered a agreement with the department store, the city and a municipal contractor in 2001.

Snoopy has always been loved. Snoopy is just as popular today as he was in 1968, when he made his debut. He has appeared in over 40 parades more than any other character as an aviator, astronaut, skater and more. When Snoopy was absent from the parade in 2016, Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised to bring him back. He returned in 2017 aboard his own float and will reappear this year as well. Here’s how to visualize the balloons in advance. Can’t wait for the parade? You can join tens of thousands of vaccinated and masked spectators to watch the balloons inflate Wednesday, November 24, for a preview. The event starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. and requires proof of vaccination to attend. Umbrellas, backpacks, large bags, alcoholic beverages, drones or electronic cigarettes will not be allowed.

