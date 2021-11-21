Nihill hits 1,000-point mark in Drexel win – Delco Times





Hannah Nihill scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday as Drexel managed to fend off a charge from the Maryland Eastern Shore, 65-60, in a women’s college basketball game on Saturday. The Cardinal OHara product and two-time Daily Times Player of the Year scored 15 points with seven assists. Tessa Brugler led all scorers with 16 points plus 11 rebounds. Mariah Leonard also landed a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Villanova 55, Saint Josephs 39 >> Lior Garzon scored a record 26 points as the Wildcats limited St. Joes to 25 percent on shots (13 to 52) for their sixth straight win in the series. Brianna Herlihy tied a career-high with 12 rebounds to go with six points and four assists. Mackenzie Smith led St. Joes with eight points. La Salle 83, Niagara 71 >> Claire Jacobs and Kayla Spruill each scored 15 points as the Explorers took a 10-point lead after a quarter and held on. Jordan Lewis provided 16 points off the bench. Jaye Haynes paired eight points with seven rebounds. La Salle had 23 assists out of 29 baskets made. Swarthmore 59, Ursinus 36 >> Kim Kockenmeister scored 17 points off the bench, and Dana Bandurick was close to a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds for Garnet. Temple 59, Bucknell 46 >> Tiarra East scored 16 points, a game-high, and Mia Davis matched 14 points with 10 boards as the Owls limited Bucknell to 20 points after halftime. Haverford 59, Dickinson 47 >> Ally Landau scored 22 points and pocketed seven interceptions as the Fords used a 16-7 advantage in the third quarter to pull away. Cortlyn Morris paired 16 points with eight rebounds. PSU-Shenango 57, PSU-Brandywine 54 >> The Delco Lions led by 12 points at halftime but couldn’t hang on. Amanda Floyd (Interboro) and Anaiyah Allen provided 16 points and seven rebounds each. Albright 63, Neumann 49 >> Tierra Harris scored 14 points and Chelsea Keebler added 12, but the Knights were down 15 at halftime and never quite recovered. Washington & Lee 83, Eastern 50 >> Mikayla Wright scored 13 points, and Sara Haas added 10 as the Eagles retired from the consolation game of the Pablo Coto Tip-Off tournament. Men’s Kenny Lewis had 13 points and 10 rebounds as Widener beat No.8 Swarthmore, 77-66. Pat Holden, Jared Peters and Kolbey Woodard each scored 12 points, while Matt Daulerio added 10 for Pride (3-1), which won their third in a row. George Visconti scored a top 20 points for Garnet (3-1). Vinny DeAngelo (Sun Valley All-Delco) contributed 11 points to the loss. Swarthmore came into play at # 8 in the latest D3hoops.com poll. Cabrini 80, Arcadis 65 >> Five Cavaliers (4-2) hit a double-digit score, led by the 18-point performance of sophomore Aquil Stewart. Josh Jones combined 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Ryan Byars had 13 points and Christian Lane 10 points. Haverford 75, Rosemont 58 >> Gabriel Frankling had 20 points and picked up six rebounds to set the pace for the Ford (3-2), who shot 50 percent from the field. Harry Johnson scored 13 points and took five boards to the collar, while Nick Stewart scored 10 points. East 89, Wilson 60 >> William Blet produced 18 points on 8 of 10 shots and Terron Bacon scored 14 points on a high of four to 3 points as the Eagles (4-2) won their third straight game. Eastern, who led by 31 points, had 12 3-point baskets.

