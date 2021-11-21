Brad Bushman and Dan Romer: Hollywood’s love for guns increases the risk of shootings on and off the set | Chroniclers





Brad Bushman and Dan Romer Conversation

In what appears to have been a tragic accident, actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer on October 21 while unloading a gun on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico. The incident, in which the director was also injured, highlights a simple fact: Guns are commonplace in Hollywood movies. As academics of mass communication and risky behavior, we have studied the increasing prevalence of on-screen guns and believe that the more guns in movies, the more likely it is. that a shootout will occur both in the real world and in the real world. . Gun violence in Hollywood movies has increased dramatically over time, especially in movies accessible to teenagers. Indeed, our research shows that acts of gun violence in PG-13 films almost tripled in the 30 years between 1985 (the year after the rating was introduced) and 2015. Similar trends were observed in popular television series, with the rate of gun violence portrayed in prime-time dramas doubled between 2000 and 2018. Of course, representations of violence in the entertainment industry are not new. The use of guns in Hollywood movies has a long tradition dating back to the gangster movies of the 1930s. Guns were also featured extensively in Western TV shows of the 1950s. The upsurge in the portrayal of guns in movies and TV shows is likely related to the realization that violence attracts audiences and that guns are an easy way to dramatize violence. And here the filmmakers have a willing accomplice in the gun industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greensboro.com/opinion/columnists/brad-bushman-and-dan-romer-hollywood-s-love-of-guns-increases-the-risk-of-shootings/article_d4744526-4667-11ec-b3b0-8b59b77f30eb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

