I follow the collections of my films for 25 weeks. I cry a lot when my film fails. I lock myself in a room and cry for Aamir Khan: Bollywood News

NOTE – This interview was published in the print edition of the professional magazine Film Information in the issue of 16e November 1996

In this interview taken in two sessions (and it had nothing to do with Aamir’s slowness) one in the afternoon and the other, the same night at Aamir’s house, the actor talks about various subjects including his career, his style of work. , his likes and dislikes, his contract with ABCL, his opinions on the ceiling of the stars and on the ever increasing prices of the stars, etc.

With the kind of approach you have to your films, don’t you get frustrated when things go wrong?

Yes, I feel frustrated, but I don’t change because of it. I was the first actor to stop signing films indiscriminately, long before the star cap system was introduced. I had announced in an interview in 1988 that I would not sign any new films until my old batch was cleaned up, and I held on tight. I reduced my number of missions and everyone thought I was a jerk, that I was killing myself. But I firmly believed that somewhere, someone had to take a stand. My position brought about a change. Today there are so many artists who have realized the benefits of making a limited number of films at a time.

What do you think of the star ceiling system that was introduced a few years ago?

You cannot impose anything on anyone. Realization has to come from within. Legally, too, the ceiling rested on a shaky floor. It was tantamount to restricting free trade. When the cap was on 12 films, I was making 6 films; Today, I make 3 films at a time. Maybe tomorrow it will be just one!

Do you insist on the linked scripts before the shoot?

I don’t, because I believe that every director has the right to his creative license. Each director has their own style of work. What I emphasize is the full storytelling. If I had to sign a film that needs to be completed in 3 months flat, I would definitely insist on a linked script, not otherwise. Things change, ideas change, and the manager, who is the boss, has the right to incorporate new ideas.

When are you tense about something?

I am always tense before I go out. As I am now, before the release of Raja Hindustani. The tension starts three to four weeks before the release and I completely lose my appetite. Like, I ate just a plate ofbhel puriall day (it’s 10 p.m. when Aamir says that). I don’t sleep either. I stay awake for hours together, reading a book or watching TV.

How do you react to your flops and hits?

I’m crying. I cry a lot when my film fails. I lock myself in a room and cry. Even a blow makes me cry, but they are tears of joy. I start to cry quite easily. Once, I even cried on a platter. It happened when we were filming for Diland I couldn’t get a dance step right. I was disgusted with myself and pouted when Saroj Khan approached me and tried to explain the step again. It did! I couldn’t control my tears anymore and I was there, crying in front of the whole unit.

Why are you known as an interfering actor? We think you like to interfere in the work of the directors.

This is the impression that was created by the media at the start of my career. You can ask the directors I worked with, I never canceled any of them. There are actors who have taken precedence over their directors but nothing is written about them. You will notice that I do not work with weak directors. I work with people like Indra Kumar, Raj Santoshi, Mansoor Khan, Ram Gopal Varma, and Dharmesh Darshan, who are all strong-headed. I make suggestions, but ultimately I do what the director wants. It is entirely up to the director to decide how much involvement he wishes for me.

What was the controversy over RANGEELA? Why did Ram Gopal Varma give an interview to say you weren’t good in the movie? Did you meet him after this interview?

No, I did not meet him afterwards. Even if I meet him now, I will ignore him because I am not a hypocrite. With this interview, he made me realize what kind of person he is. Of course, he is free to have his opinion as I am to have mine. I always feel like he made a good movie in Rangeela, that he pulled a good performance for me, that he wrote a really good role for me. Let me tell you that my performance in the film was greatly aided by its clarity of thought. What hurt me were his statements in this interview. I’m surprised because he didn’t have any grouses against me (just like I didn’t have against him) while filming Rangeela. Ramu threw a party at Sun N Sand three days after the movies were released, and he had tears in his eyes when we met there. He told me, I learned so much from you.

We feel that you cannot take failures in your stride.

On the contrary! Im a very realistic person. I am the first person to realize the flaws in my performance and the second person to realize the flaws in the film because the director is the first person in this case. I am a practical guy. Others can follow their movie collections for a week or two, but I follow my movie collections for 25 weeks. I talk to the distributors of my films, I see each of my films with the public.

So why didn’t you accept that AKELE HUM AKELE TUM didn’t work?

I admit we got the script wrong, and I also said in my TV interview that the movie didn’t shoot. But believe me there were some guys from college I met in Delhi who said they didn’t like me saying it on TV because they thought the movie worked and was very good. What I don’t agree with is why AHAT didn’t work. We generally think it didn’t go well because it was a classy movie, but I don’t think that’s true. In my opinion, unlike a class movie, there was no horizontal division for AHAT, there was a vertical division. Some people in the classes loved the movie, others didn’t. Likewise, some among the masses liked it, others did not. I was filming on Melaone Day near China Creek and was surprised when a truck driver came up to me and told me in Punjabi that he loved my AHAT. When he complimented me before naming the movie, I thought he was talking about Rangeela or Dil! So while the movie might not have worked at the box office, I think it did for me. My fans will remember this film for a long time. What also went wrong with the movie was that Rangeel’s hangover was still very strong when AHAT was released, and my role in AHA was a complete contrast to my role in Rangeela.

To be continued

