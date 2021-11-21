Entertainment
Former Hollywood Wild Child Drew Barrymore, 46, says her chaotic childhood made her a better mother
Former Hollywood Wild Child Drew Barrymore says her chaotic upbringing in a fractured family has made her a better mother to her two daughters.
In an interview with The Mail on Sundays You today, the 46-year-old also reveals how her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, the father of her children, raised fears that history would repeat itself.
Divorce was my worst fear, she said. This is something I never wanted to put my own children through. I felt broken. Really, honestly broke.
Drew’s parents divorced when she was nine. Her father, actor John Drew Barrymore, was a violent alcoholic who was barely in her life. Her mother Jaid, an aspiring actress, was unprepared for motherhood, Drew says.
Seven-year-old star thanks to Steven Spielbergs ET, Drew struggled with alcohol and drugs and her mother put her in a mental institution at 13. She was there for 18 months and, at age 14, Drew legally divorced her parents.
My mom put me there because she couldn’t take care of me anymore but it was the best thing that ever happened to me, she admits. It taught me limits. Until then, I didn’t have one.
Now, Drew is a loving mother to Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, although she never had a role model to teach her how.
I had no parents, I was their parent. Everything was totally upside down, she said. So I didn’t know what I was doing. When people told me about parenthood, I felt like an outcast.
“It took me years to muster the courage to say, can you talk to me like someone desperately trying to learn? Can you teach me
There is so much pressure in life, especially on mothers, to do it right, to make it perfect. It confuses me when people get so fair about parenting. It makes me feel defensive and small.
Single since ending his marriage to art consultant Mr. Kopelman, Drew plunges his toe into the dating world
I have love and humor, but I was all learning on the job. I don’t want to be friends with my children, I am their parent.
Single since his marriage to art consultant Mr. Kopelman ended, Drew now plunges his toe into the dating world, but says his priority is his daughters, adding: with my kids.
