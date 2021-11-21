Shaheer Sheikh gives daughter Anaya her first haircut, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes react. To concern

Actor Shaheer Sheikh gave his first haircut to his two-month-old daughter, Anaya, and shared a video of it on Instagram. In the clip, he could be seen holding her in his lap and gently cutting her hair.

Shaheers’ wife, studio director Ruchikaa Kapoor, dropped heart emojis on the post, as did actor Sourabh Raaj Jain. Actor Hina Khan commented, Awww, with two evil eye charm emojis. Does that mean you’re gonna do the same? Shaheers Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes commented and added a surprised emoji. He responded by saying yes.

Fans also poured love into the video. Omggg !!!! We got a little glimpse of baby Anaya !!!!! It’s nice ! Supremacy of Papa Cheikh! God bless her, wrote one. She looks so much like you and she has silky smooth hair just like you @shaheernsheikh, another wrote. Best video I’ve seen today. Love it @shaheernsheikh, wrote a third fan.

+

Shaheer and Ruchikaa welcomed their daughter Anaya on September 10. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said he loved children and had always wanted a baby girl. I was happy to know (about pregnancy) because I have always loved children. I have three nieces and a nephew and have looked after them for months, some from the day they were born. It is so amazing. I can be myself when I’m with kids, he said.

See also: Enter Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoors’ house with outdoor bathtub, watch the tour room by room

When asked what kind of father he would be for Anaya, he said I could spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or opinions on my child.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot in a court wedding last November. He is known for shows such as Navya … Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.