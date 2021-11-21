Grand Hyatt Vail announces holiday lineup for Grand Tidings





Set among the beautiful Colorado pines and adjacent to the 20 chair, the Grand Hyatt Vail is the perfect vacation base camp for winter enthusiasts. During this holiday season, the Grand Hyatt Vail will be offering its Grand Tidings. From extravagant vacation dinners to champagne toast, guests will celebrate in true Vail style. Grand Tidings at the Grand Hyatt Vail will feature festive activities and events from Sunday December 12 to January 1.

Courtesy photo Big news Grand Tidings at the Grand Hyatt Vail will feature festive activities and events from Sunday December 12 through Saturday January 1. Guests can look forward to two weeks of holiday cheer with daily fitness and yoga classes to start each day, followed by festive events such as the roasting of smores. , Hot Apple Cider, Hot Chocolate and Ginger Treats, Stockings and Ornament Decorations, Magic Shows, Caricatures, Live Music, Local Craft Beer Tastings, Wine and Spirits Tastings, Vintage Champagne Tasting and Engraving and more Again. Grand Tidings activations (excluding Holiday and New Year’s Eve meals) are reserved exclusively for resort guests. Christmas Eve dinner Featuring a Christmas feast for family and friends, the Grand Hyatt Vails Christmas Eve dinner will feature a special $ 30 prime rib topped with homemade demi-glace, potatoes and vegetables. of the season. Selected bottles of wine will be offered in pairing for an additional amount of $ 30. Dinner is open to resort guests and the public, and those wishing to book Christmas Eve dinner can call 970-476-1234. Christmas buffet dinner at Gessner’s The Grand Hyatt Vail will host a Christmas Buffet Dinner from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Alpine-inspired cuisine from Chef Pierson Shields. The buffet will feature an assortment of delicious appetizers such as lobster bisque and a simple green salad followed by hand-carved cherry wood ham or grilled bone-in tomahawk steaks. Hand-carved roasts will be served with accompaniments such as cornbread stuffing, roasted rainbow carrots or macaroni and cheese gnocchi. Decadent desserts and mini desserts will be available to decorate at the cookie decorating station. The Christmas Buffet is open to resort guests and the public and is priced at $ 75 per person and children up to 12 pay their age, and those wishing to reserve can call 970-476-1234. Private Christmas dinner Those seeking an intimate dining experience can choose to dine in a private dining space at the Grand Hyatt Vail. The menu will include a simple green salad with a traditional balsamic or ranch dressing, a choice of grilled tomahawk steak on the bone or cod cooked in tamari and ginger, accompanied by a cornbread stuffing, rainbow carrots. roasted sky and mashed potatoes with sweet cream. Desserts will include holiday pies and an assortment of mini desserts. The intimate space can accommodate up to 30 people and costs $ 250 to rent the room. The three-course meal is priced at $ 75 per person and children up to 12 pay their age. Interested parties can contact [email protected] or call 970-479-1033. New Year’s Eve dinner at Gessner’s Celebrate the New Year in style at the resort’s signature restaurant, Gessner. On December 31, guests will be treated to a three- or five-course dinner with food and wine pairings. Diners can choose between two hours of service, including 5.30 p.m. for a three-course meal and 8.30 p.m. for a five-course meal. The menu will feature seasonal appetizers, Colorado-inspired entrees such as filet mignon with veal demi-glace and decadent desserts including a three-chocolate cake. The 5:30 p.m. three-course dinner is $ 149 per person and the 8:30 p.m. five-course dinner is $ 199 per person, each including wine pairings and New Years Eve entree from 10 p.m. h to 2 h. open to resort guests and the public, and those wishing to reserve can call 970-476-1234. New Years party Grand Hyatt Vails New Years Eve celebration will feature a DJ playing the latest hits accompanied by a midnight balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast, light snacks and bar service with festive spirits from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Bash is open to resort guests and the general public with an entrance fee of $ 20 per person. Guests who dine at the New Year’s Eve dinner receive free entry.

