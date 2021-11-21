Salma Hayek says it’s a ‘cure’ to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame decades after surviving knife attack

Salma hayek received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

received a star on the Friday. She remembers being confronted and chased by a man on Hollywood Boulevard in the early 90s.

Salma Hayek remembers being confronted and pursued by a man with a knife on Hollywood Boulevard in the early 1990s.

The “Eternals” actress was received the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the TCL Chinese Theater Friday at a ceremony attended by director Chloe Zhao, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, comedian Adam Sandler and a host of fans.

Towards the end of the event, Hayek, 55, took the stage and gave a speech retracing his long career in the entertainment industry.

“I mean I’m very moved by tonight. It’s of course a great honor, but also, for me, tonight is very calming,” said Hayek. “I’ll tell you a horror story.”

Hayek said that about two years after arriving in the United States and “unsuccessfully” tried to start his career in Los Angeles, a few of his friends came from Mexico and asked to visit Hollywood Boulevard.

The group was walking on the boulevard when a “poor man who was on the ground and who was very messy” called to her, according to Hayek. She chose to ignore the man, but Hayek said he decided to follow the group.

“I kept walking and he got offended. He got up, pulled out a knife and started chasing us. Especially after me, trying to stab me,” Hayek said. “So I ran as fast as I could – no one helped us.”

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

She added that she and her friends quickly rushed into a store, where they jumped over a counter and grabbed a “stick” for protection. Hayek said the man then grabbed the stick and they began to “struggle” for the object.

Fortunately, Hayek said two members of the Hells Angels eventually intervened and disarmed the man before helping the group to safety.

“Whenever I thought of Hollywood Boulevard, this is what I remember,” Hayek said. “The truth is when I got home that night I said, ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. get killed today. ‘”

Hayek then recounted cases of racism that she experienced in the United States.

“I remember the studio saying to me several times: ‘Why don’t you go back to the [Mexican] telenovelas? You will never find a job here. And of course that night I almost got killed, “Hayek said.” So I said, ‘Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country.’

She continued, “But I stayed. I stayed. And I mean to everyone here, to all my lovely fans: if you’re wondering what gave me the courage to stay, I’m saying this “was you because even though they didn’t know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins in America knew who I was. They understood that I was coming here with dreams like them. “

Representatives for Salma Hayek did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

GERARD FOUET / Getty Images

Hayek, who was born in Mexico, first played in telenovelas like “Teresa” before moving to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood. Her American lead was opposite Antonio Banderas in the 1995 movie “Desperado”.

She went on to star in films like “From Dusk Til Dawn”, “Dogma” and “Wild Wild West”. Hayek got his first Oscar nomination for his work as Mexican painter Friday Kahlo in “Frida”.

Recently, she debuted alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard“, as well as playing the character of Ajak in Marvel’s “The Eternals.”