Inside Anushka’s Sangeet Ceremony Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal with Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and others





Vaani, Bhumi and Alia celebrities at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor sangeet ceremony. Strong points Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal tie the knot today

They held a sangeet ceremony on Saturday

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a red lehenga New Delhi: Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal’s wedding celebrations are in full swing in Mumbai. The couple held a sangeet ceremony for their friends on Saturday and the photos from the celebrations are all beautiful. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D’Souza would not have missed the sangeet ceremony of their friend Anushka, which was also attended by Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu, Poonam Dhillon, her son Anmol Thakeria, Masaba Gupta, her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, Shatrughan Sinha, Gulshan Grover, Manish Malhotra and many more. The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a red lehenga while Aditya Seal completed it in a black sherwani. Alia Bhatt went for a yellow lehenga for her friend’s sangeet ceremony while Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pastel green lehenga. Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s sister and actress Akansha looked pretty in a traditional blue outfit. We loved Athiya Shetty’s yellow sari and Bhumi Pednekar’s money lehenga. See photos from Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal’s wedding celebrations here: Alia Bhatt with BFF Akansha Ranjan Vaani Kapoor with Manish Malhotra. Bhumi Pednekar with his sister Samisha. Hello, Athiya Shetty. Too pretty, Krystle D’Souza. Make way for Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal. We love your outfit, Raveena Tandon. Poonam Dhillon Bhagyashree and his son Abhimanyu Dassani. Shatrughan Sinha posed for the paparazzi. Gulshan Grover was also present. Masaba Gupta attended the party with her boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra. She looked gorgeous in a black and white striped sari. Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, avoided being photographed together at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony. Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are the daughters of veteran actor Shashi Ranjan and producer Anu Ranjan. See the photo of the parents of the bride: Shashi Ranjan and producer Anu Ranjan. Anushka Ranjan is an actress who has appeared in films like Wedding Pullav, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi lens. Aditya Seal has appeared in several films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Tum Bin 2, Student of the Year 2 and Namaste England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/inside-anushka-ranjan-kapoor-and-aditya-seals-sangeet-ceremony-with-alia-bhatt-vaani-kapoor-bhumi-pednekar-athiya-shetty-and-others-2619017

