Cowboy Bebop: Spike Not Faye meets Dr Londes (RECAP) | Entertainment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflixs Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 6, Binary Two-Step.]
If you want to dream, dream alone.
This is (one of the) central messages of Brain Scratch, the animated episode that Binary Two-Step is loosely based on. In it, Faye finds herself embroiled in the inner workings of a tech cult, in which people upload their consciousness to the internet, they end up dead in reality, but alive on the web.
Where do dreams come from? Well, the cult is headed by a Dr. Londes, who is not a doctor at all. In fact, Londes is a teenager in a coma who has been able to amass and influence followers since he uploaded his mind to the internet. There are commentaries on God and television, on death (and the fear of death), and on the nature of dreams. Ultimately, the dreams of Londes in her vegetative state were not dreams to be shared therefore, a dream alone.
It’s pretty heavy, and the live adaptation removes almost everything. While the cult script is retained, as well as the name Dr. Londes, that’s about it; the most striking and stimulating themes and the shocking realization that the brain is not only not quite real, but also very young and very fearful are totally absent. In the Netflix version, Spike (Jean Cho) takes on London as a hobby while Jet (Mustafa Shakir) asks a mechanic to fix the Bebop, and Faye (Daniella Pineda) supervises its work.
The plot of Spikes therefore sees him fall under the influence of Londes, but not in the same way as the anime. His mind ends up being scrambled in such a way that he repeats the same scenario over and over again, he meets Julia (Elena Satine) and asks her to run away with him. It plays out differently each time; one time she dies, the next they escape together, the last she insults him and attacks him to the point that he almost lets her go. But that would be very bad for him, because, as the man who created Londes and the cult to Jet, who went after Spike explains, none of it was ever real. It was a cover story for an AI they created that went psychotic and killed hundreds of test subjects, and now the AI is trying to capture Spikes consciousness by forcing him to let go of his emotional connection. : Julia.
While all this is happening, back on the Bebop, Fayes remains alone with the mechanic. She sleeps with her, and they spend time in bed cuddling and talking about Fayes’ amnesia (big pillow talker, right?). Fays’ interest in women is a departure from the original, and for some it may be surprising. At its core, however, it’s a nice change and an example of something that sets adaptation for the better. In many space shows, the subject of sexuality is irrelevant, and there is no reason why this should not be the case in Be-bop. The Woolongs are what really matters.
Ultimately, the scientist responsible for the AI can’t stop her, so Jet and the team must travel to Earth, where she was based, to stop her from there. They arrive just in time, but Spike is saved and everything is fine. But again, the live action Be-bop rather misses the point while the excitement of a race against the clock for the safety of Spikes makes for an okay episode, it pales in comparison to the larger questions and emotional punches of Brain Scratch. There is nothing about dreams here.
