Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay waterfront to open on December 1





Yas Bay Waterfront, a vibrant leisure and entertainment district on Yas Island, will open on December 1. The destination will bring new dining concepts to Abu Dhabi, including the Ibiza-style beach club, Cafe del Mar, known for its distinctive vibe, music and Mediterranean cuisine; Paradiso, a world-renowned Mediterranean restaurant run by Nicole Rubi, the woman behind La Petite Maison, and Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire; and the critically acclaimed Japanese street food concept Akiba Dori. Other offerings include the Buddha-Bar trilogy, including Zeera, Bushra and the Siddharta Lounge, as well as Hunter & Barrel, The Lighthouse, La Carnita, Daikan Izakaya, Lock Stock & Barrel and Asia Asia. Several other concepts will also open by the end of the year, including Emmy Squared, Drop Cafe and the Central Family Place, which will be an entertainment complex for all ages, similar to that of Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm. . Yas Bay Waterfront offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, which has also inspired a series of bespoke artwork on display at the destination. International artists such as Beastman, Fatspatrol, Monkeybird, as well as Supakitch & Koralie have curated exclusive pieces, inspired by local culture, history and environment, as well as the architecture of Abu Dhabi. As we celebrate the opening of the waterfront destination, visitors can look forward to a daily lineup of entertainment, performances and events such as DJ nights, parades and fireworks that will take place every weekend. of December. The opening of Yas Bay Waterfront is another milestone for Yas Island, said Gurjit Singh, portfolio manager at Miral. “This new destination supports our vision for Yas Island to become a global convergence for entertainment, leisure and business, as well as an attractive location for partnerships and investment opportunities. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to Yas Bay Waterfront to enjoy the exceptional experiences and distinctive international culinary adventure on offer. Scroll through the gallery below to see Abu Dhabi’s New National Aquarium: The Abu Dhabi National Aquarium opened to the public on Friday. All photos from Ruel Pableo for The National Updated: November 21, 2021, 11:56

