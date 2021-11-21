Call My Bollywood Agent Radhika Seth On His Incest Trail On The Netflix Show, The Audition Process, Releases & More (Latest Exclusive)

We all dream of being successful one day, but it takes a lot of work and above all patience to achieve glory. Actress Radhika Seth is one example. The internet sensation, which made its OTT debut with Netflix Call my Bollywood agent received a lot of praise for his performance on the series. This one is an adaptation of the popular French comedy series Ten percent (Call my agent!Now we at LastLY had the chance to interact exclusively with Radhika where his honest answers convinced us. Speaking of releases, his OTT debut and more, Seth has expressed his heart. Read on. Call My Agent Bollywood Review: Youthful Writing And Dated Subplots Make This Netflix Series A Festival Of Yawns (Latest Exclusive).

How did you land the role of Nia in Call my agent?



“I remember the first time I was told to audition for the role of Nias, it was in the middle of confinement where I only had my roommate (not an actor). That was the time. where people weren’t even allowed out of their apartment building. And so she was my only hope that recorded my video and I sent it, after which I didn’t hear from them for three months. However. , in september i got a call from the casting director and he said i was in the top three and now they wanted me to do it one last time. fired, that’s when I got the part. I was the last cast member to be finalized. ”

When did you hire your first agent? And what kind of camaraderie do you share with your own manager?



“I hired my first agent very recently, about a year and a half ago. We have a really good relationship. We understand where I want my career to go. (Adds laughing) There are also times. where I call my agent and tell her my life is going nowhere and I need her to fix this. ”

How was your experience working with a cast of stellar stars?

“It was great working with all the actors. The first time I met Dia Mirza to film our scene, I just remember watching her. Not even looking at her, I was actually eyeing her. . Also, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan mam were very helpful. ”

Your track in Call my Bollywood agent tries to enhance the incest relationship. What was your reaction when you heard about it in the story?

“I know my piece on the show tries to show an incest relationship. But first, it didn’t shock me when I watched the original. Second, if you’re going to watch the show, you’ll see that there is nothing incestual in the relationship that I share with Sid. It is an innocent affair that happens and a day after she (Nia) realizes that Sid is in fact her son’s son. biological father. And I don’t think that is anything inappropriate, mainly because of the way it was done and written. Everything was done very well. ” Call My Bollywood Agent: Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff – All The Netflix Series Cameos You Need To Know About.

The series has received a mixed response as it is compared to the original. What do you think?

“I think the mixed response is the case with any remake. Call my agent is a Hindi remake of a hugely popular Emmy-winning show, so of course there will be people who will be disappointed with how that doesn’t leave the mark. But there were a bunch of people who said they were amused and happy with my performance, and that’s the only part I’m focusing on right now. ”

Have you ever faced rejections professionally? If so, does it weaken you?

“I’ve been in Bombay for six years, trying to be successful as an actor. This is my very first series to come out and so my last few years were all rejections. And no, it hasn’t weakened me, but it Made me sad Sometimes There were times when I felt like I wasn’t supposed to do this, but each time I tackled the idea and never gave up.

Call my Bollywood agent is broadcast on Netflix and stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan in key roles. Stay tuned!

