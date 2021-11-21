Cowboy Bebops English voice cast have strong feelings about the film

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, known in Japan under the much better name Cowboy Bebop: Knock on Heaven’s Door, was released in 2001 and takes place during the final episodes of the series. Most animated films do not impact the overall arc of the series, featuring enemies, allies, and plot points that are rarely recognized outside of the films’ quarantine zone. . However, knock on the door of heaven transcends the unimportant animated film trope and is essential to the conversation surrounding the show’s cultural impact.

In knock on the door of heaven, the gang are unwittingly drawn into a bio-terrorist plot, forced to stop the evil Vincent Volaju before he unleashes a deadly nanobot storm on Mars. The film touches on all the little things that make a Cowboy Bebop great episode. Each character has a moment to let their unique talents save the day. There is a absolutely bitchy spaceship battle underlined by the soundtrack of Yoko Kannos which steals the soul. And in the end, the villain is tragically relatable.

It is the tragedy of the wicked that makes knock on the door of heaven so crucial for Cowboy Bebopstory of s. Each episode of Cowboy Bebop gives you the slightest glimpse of what makes each character tick, and in the movie that glimpse widens into a window through which we’re allowed to see the characters like never before. For the English voices in the series, the film contains some of their most memorable moments.

I actually became moved by the Spikes experience, Jet Black voice actor Beau Billingslea said of the film in an interview with The edge.

Steve Blum, the voice of Spike Spiegel, agrees.

I think the deepest moment for me was in the movie when he was talking to Electra about the pain he was feeling, his loss and his damage.

Blums refers to one of the quieter moments in the film in which he is stuck in a prison with Elektra Ovirowa voiced by the Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale. As Elektra shares her past romantic relationship with Vincent, Spike shares a bit of his own story in the Syndicate’s murderous mob.

When I was younger I wasn’t afraid of anything, Spike tells Elektra in the movie. I didn’t have the slightest fear of dying. […] But then I met a certain woman and that changed. For the first time, the idea of ​​death began to scare me.

It was the first time he had gotten truly vulnerable, Blum said, calling this moment the deepest and most open Spike ever. This film moment exposes in Spike a vulnerability he tried so hard to hide or escape, according to Blum.

Wendee Lee, the voice of Faye Valentine, also holds the film in high regard. We know all of these characters have damage, says Lee. We explore this systematically throughout the series. […] But they’re saving Spike for the movie. So much later. Think about the genius that is in the rhythms of storytelling along the way Be-bop delivers the story. I think that in itself is one of the biggest draws of the entire franchise.

Cowboy Bebop the series was recorded separately and in a disjointed fashion, with the actors coming in solo to record their scenes, one by one. While the camaraderie we hear in the team’s jokes was recorded in isolation, it was nonetheless genuine and genuine in the actors themselves.

Steve left me a note in the script, recalls Billingslea. He said, Hey Beau, Jet sucks. So I went through the script and said, Hey Steve, Spike sucks and the Bebop to my ship.

For the film, the actors were brought to a large recording studio with the film producers on hand to give their feedback on the actors’ performances. Despite this distraction, Blum says the recording of the moment between Elektra and Spike was so emotional that it fell apart.

And the timing was pretty brief compared to the show for a lot of other characters, Blum continues. And even [it was] so incredibly powerful and then back into action soon after, it was pretty amazing. It really taught me that one moment can change your life for better or for worse. It changed me as an actor, changed me as a person. And I didn’t have that realization until many years later.

knock on the door of heavens importance for Cowboy Bebop is not only because of the deep moments of the characters and actors, it is also the home of two of the best songs of the Be-bop canon from the soundtrack and the cast agree.

I have to hit a little harder is one of Blum’s favorite songs (and mine, I’m not gonna lie) as is What planet is this.

Cowboy Bebop is experiencing a renaissance. Twenty-two years after the shows were released, Netflix is ​​releasing a live-action adaptation and making the original anime available on its streaming platform (the anime is also available to stream on Funimation). But in the middle of the wave of Cowboy Bebop news, the soundtrack of the live broadcasts will launch on Spotify on the same day as the show whose movie appears to be missing from the conversation. It doesn’t help that it can’t be broadcast anywhere. It’s not available on Netflix or Crunchyroll, although both services broadcast the show. (Oddly, though, you can stream it on Netflix in Canada, Lucky Canadians.) The only reason I got to watch the movie myself was because I still had a physical copy that I had bought at my dad from a Blockbuster the day it was released. knock on the door of heaven is just as ingrained in the DNA of the live show as the anime itself, and when we talk about the quality Cowboy Bebop that is, it should be included.