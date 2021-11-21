Entertainment
5 Bollywood Divas Who Can Play Female Singham In Rohit Shettys Cop’s Universe | Newsondot
Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi is the third part of Rohit Shettys’ detective universe which started with Ajay Devgns Singham, followed by Singham Returns, and followed by Ranveer Singhs Simmba. Well, her pretty obvious Rohits crime scene is male dominated and it would be interesting to see a movie about a female policewoman as part of her world. It’s not that we haven’t seen a Bollywood actress playing a badass cop, but it’ll be a whole different game if Rohit gets behind the lens.
In an interview with Indian Express, Rohit admitted that he was planning to make a movie about a female cop and that he would be as tall as Singham and Sooryavanshi. He said: Without a woman or a cop, the universe will never be complete. We are waiting because we have all wasted two years of our lives. Today we would be discussing my 17th film, not the 15th. Sooryavanshi was due out two years ago. I don’t want to make a little movie. With a woman in charge, my film will measure up to Singham or Sooryavanshi. Until I get that kind of story, I can’t go on just because there is a demand for a female cop in this universe, and I can understand that. Every time I make this movie, I want to make it into a larger scale movie, for sure.
Now that he’s given us a hint, we think these five actresses can play the part.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was praised for her performance as Raji AKA Rajalaxmi, in the Amazon Prime Video web series, The Family Man 2. We have seen her play the character tough and tough before and therefore we believe that she is the perfect person to play a female cop in the Rohit Shettys film.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were seen as special guests on the Sunday, November 7 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors had appeared in the television comedy to promote their recently released film, Sooryavanshi. During the show, Katrina revealed an interesting conversation she had with director Rohit while filming Sooryavanshi. She asked Rohit to do a crime drama with a female role and chose her. Considering her fitness level, she can easily play the part.
Lara Dutta has never been seen as a tough cop in her film career, but it is the Disney + Hotstar Hundred series, in which Dutta Bhupathi plays Saumya Shukla, a deputy police commissioner in Mumbai, who has changed our perception. It will be interesting to see her as an addition to Rohits’ detective universe.
If you’ve seen Samay: When Time Strikes, you know Sushmita Sen is the right fit for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming crime drama. From her expressions to her body language, she can totally nail the role and add value to the character.
Priyanka Chopra once played a tough cop in Prakash Jhas Jai Gangaajal and she did a convincing job as Abha Mathur. Having established herself as one of the best actresses of her generation in Hindi cinema, Priyanka also believes in characters who portray modern, strong and independent Indian women. It will be interesting to watch her play the tough cop.
