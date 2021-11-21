Alia Bhatt sings “Chhalka Chhalka Re” with Akanksha Ranjan at the sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal





Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, who have been dating for almost 4 years, are all set to tie the knot on November 21st. The couple grabbed the headlines after their bachelor party photos went viral on the internet. On Saturday, they hosted a lavish Sangeet ceremony where Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan. In the video shared by famous photographer Viral Bhayani, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt can be seen having fun with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan at the sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan and Adita Seal. Alia opted for a light green backless lehenga, while the bride’s sister Akanksha opted to wear a royal blue lehenga. In another video, Alia can be seen dancing with her friends on stage during the mehendi ceremony. They sang on the song ‘Chhalka Chhalka Re’ from the movie ‘Saathiya’. Looked: On Friday, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan hosted a fun and glamorous mehendi ceremony where divas like Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor, aspiring star Athiya Shetty and TV actor Krystal D’Souza were seen having sex. to have fun. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a mint green lehenga and was seen dancing happily in most of the videos posted to her Instagram story. Aditya looked good in a blue kurta and posed for photos displaying Anushka’s name written with mehendi on her hand. Anushka’s sister and actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor looked gorgeous in a light blue lehenga and decided to go eccentric with her mehendi by writing “Still Single” on her hands. Vaani Kapoor posted a selfie from the party on her Instagram Story, looking gorgeous in a baby pink lehenga as she gives her future friend a kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a stunning red lehenga with chunky earrings and minimal makeup. According to reports, Aditya and Anushka will tie the knot on November 21. A few days ago, Anushka organized a bachelorette party. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, TV star Krystal D’Souza and famous “Bigg Boss 14” Aly Goni attended. Photos and videos from her evening have gone viral on social media. Professionally, Anushka has been seen in films like “Wedding Pullav” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”. While Aditya has worked in “Tum Bin 2”, “Student Of The Year 2” and “Indoo Ki Jawaani”. They were seen together on the ‘Fittrat’ web show. (With entries from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-alia-bhatt-grooves-to-chhalka-chhalka-re-with-akanksha-ranjan-at-anushka-ranjan-and-aditya-seal-s-sangeet-2920503 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos