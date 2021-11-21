Why Apple TV + ‘s “The Morning Show” Feels LateExBulletin



toggle legend Apple tv

Apple tv

(News: This scan contains spoilers from the Apple TV + season finale The morning show.)

This is the biggest question I have left about Apple TVs The morning show, as a reviewer who has now watched two seasons of the show:

Why does this program always feel like it’s on the verge of time?

The first season was an extended dramatization of a Matt Lauer-style #metoo scandal, which debuted about two years after Lauer was fired by NBC. Today in real life after receiving a complaint for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”. The current season has used the emergence of last year’s pandemic as a backdrop, telling a story that includes his avatar Lauer played by a mopey, philosopher Steve Carell killing himself in a car crash.

Launched on the same day Apple TV + debuted in 2019, The morning show was meant to be quintessential proof that Apple was a player in the streaming game of the original scripted series. Starring Carell and Jennifer Aniston as Lauer and Katie Couric-style fictional anchors on a morning show for the UBA Network with Reese Witherspoon as a rookie anchor hired when Carrell’s character is fired, the series did never really managed to develop a storytelling firepower that matches its cast of superstars.

The morning show doesn’t look like real morning shows

But another reason this show feels so offbeat to me, someone who watches the morning shows on broadcast networks virtually every day of the week, is because of who The morning show presents as the best anchors of his fictitious program.

For most of the show’s two seasons, the best presenters have been whites. And it’s markedly different from the actual network TV morning shows that this program is supposed to be based on.



toggle legend Apple tv

Apple tv

Indeed, a pivotal scene from Friday’s season finale features a Black Weekend presenter, Desean Terry’s Daniel Henderson, who is ultimately fed up with being overlooked for a primary anchor location. The main presenters of the show, played by Aniston and Witherspoon, are sidelined and the network’s chief information officer asks him to resume the main show.

But instead of stepping up, Daniel goes out, he leaves. And when the show’s executive producer Black literally begs him to come back, Daniel refuses, saying, if he does come back, “I’ll continue to languish, waiting for a seat at the table, when I can make my own table.”

Eh? He is offered the job he complained about not having for nearly two seasons, and he refuses it?

The producer who calls Daniel Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan tells him black people always have to deal with disappointments at work. “We can keep pushing … tomorrow will come one day.” But in the real world, tomorrow has already arrived.

Look at ABC, and you see two black presenters, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, sitting alongside George Stephanopoulos. At NBC, African-American presenters Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones work alongside Hoda Kotb, a daughter of Egyptian immigrants, and Savannah Guthrie, who is white. On CBS, Gayle King and Nate Burleson, both black, make up two-thirds of the show’s core crew, along with Tony Dokoupil, who is white.

And how did some of those colored anchors get to the top? By taking over when their white colleagues have been sidelined.

The #metoo-related layoffs of Lauer on NBC and Charlie Rose on CBS helped make room for the rise of Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Gayle King a triumph of diversity out of necessity. This is also how Lester Holt made history by becoming the first African American to be the sole main presenter of a broadcast network, taking over the NBC Evening News after the fall of Brian Williams.

In the television business, owning the anchor seat is a powerful thing. Why would someone in Daniel’s position simply walk away from this opportunity because the network was essentially forced to give it to him? Especially since it is the number of presenters who have advanced in their careers.

Forget the lack of logic. It’s more than weird to see a fictional morning show that has more diversity issues than the actual network TV shows it’s based on. Even when The morning show added a third female character for this season, a woman who briefly becomes Bradley’s co-host and lover, they cast Julianna Margulies, adding another white actor to an already white-centric core cast.

And let’s not forget how they perfectly chose South Asian comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj as co-host of Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson at the start of this season, and then quickly “promoted” the character to anchor the news of the season. evening of UBA, taking it out of the series’ main storylines.

This bizarre piece of musical chairs displayed an ignorance of race, which helps explain why The morning show often feels a little overwhelmed.

A complex soap opera with a confused narration

As is often the case with other shows, oversights and missed opportunities regarding characters of color are just symptoms of a larger storytelling problem. The show seems more interested in giving its stars gaudy scenes than making sure those moments add up to a bigger story.

The morning show is a sophisticated soap opera that also tends to be about something, even when it’s not clear exactly what that something is. Is this a meditation on the widespread complicity that occurs when sexual harassment occurs in a high powered workplace? A dramatization of the difficulty of drawing a line between harassment and consensual relationships in the modern office?

Or, maybe, just a celebrity-filled excuse to watch top actors yelling at each other?



toggle legend Apple TV +

Apple TV +

One of The morning showThe obvious problem was that he didn’t seem to understand exactly what he meant about Carell’s character, Mitch Kessler. In particular, how Kessler allowed her work as a woman to embark on a sexual assault on a producer who apparently ultimately committed suicide.

He’s had two seasons to thread that needle, hesitating between humanizing Kessler for much of this season and reminding us of the horrible things he did (including an allegation that he targeted black women in his harassment), allowed by other UBA executives and the character of Aniston.

Last season, one of the show’s most prominent non-white characters, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s morning show producer Hannah Shoenfeld was revealed to be the staff member Kessler assaulted. (Shoenfeld’s name alone makes it sound like they may not have exactly had a nonwhite actress in mind when they wrote the role.)

Pressed to recount her experience in a television interview, Shoenfeld overdosed and died, becoming a convenient martyrdom. In an awkward twist, her role changed from a woefully underused character of color to a noble victim whose sacrifice helps expose the network’s hypocrisy. Ugh.

This season, the series gave juicy scenes to Pittman’s Mia Jordan, who also had an affair with Kessler. In particular, when she has to write a script announcing the death of Kessler, Mia has an emotional moment where she goes from horror at his death to anger and more.

But quality scenes like these are fleeting The morning show, who delivers copious amounts of stories to Aniston, Witherspoon, Margulies and Marcia Gay Harden, playing the role of a reporter who wrote a revealing book about the Kessler, Levy and UBA scandals.

To fuel the drama, these characters especially Carell and Aniston clash between outrageously selfish acts that make them look like terrible human beings and other actions that redeem them. Including Levy’s decision in the season two finale to host a TV show while ostensibly suffering from COVID to help viewers understand the pandemic explosion only to spend most of the time talking about it. herself.

Dramatizing what’s really going on on morning TV right now when former athletes like Strahan and Burleson are in presenter positions, adding diversity while moving more traditional broadcasters would probably be more interesting than anything. The morning show done right now.

Yes The morning show films a third season, hopefully the producers will focus on a storyline that is more in tune with the issues that morning television and all of us are facing right now.

Because this series has too large a cast, with too many resources, to devote it to telling stories that seem ripped from the headlines of last year.