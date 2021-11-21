No more shuffle: Adele wants you to listen to her album in order, and Spotify agrees





After releasing her fourth album “30”, the shuffle button is no longer the default option for listening to albums on Spotify, but listeners will instead hear the tracks in their list order.

“It was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! »Adele wrote on Twitter Sunday. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thoughtfulness in our song list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard the way we wanted. Thanks Spotify for listening.”

It seems Spotify was more than happy to oblige, writing “all for you” in response to the singer’s tweet.

CNN has reached out to Spotify for comment.

The album “30”, released on November 19 and devoted to Adele’s healing process following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, has received widespread critical acclaim. The singer described him as the closest to her heart. Premium listeners can still shuffle individual tracks if they wish, but several fans thanked Adele online for the update, saying they would never listen to a shuffle album, especially the first time around. A significant portion of users appear to be annoyed by the move, with several fans criticizing Adele for asking for the default shuffle to be removed. Taylor Swift previously criticized Spotify for its free service, arguing that artists were not receiving enough royalties and pulling its entire catalog of the platform in 2014 – although it reversed movement in 2017. However, Adele’s own relationship with Spotify hasn’t always been this comfortable. When she released her latest album “25”, she decided to avoid streaming , saying it was “a bit disposable” and that “music should be an event”. The album was then added to streaming. Last month, “Easy on Me,” the lead single from “30,” broke Spotify’s record for most streamed song in one day and broke the UK record for most streams in one day. single week.

