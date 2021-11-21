Entertainment
When to arrive, Mick Jagger pop-ups plus
Today is the day: The Rolling Stones head to the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. concert that concludes a 13-city stadium tour in the United States. (A smaller show follows at a Florida casino next week.)
The Circuit of the Americas website added an FAQ page a few days ago with more specific details for participants. It includes the following schedule:
3 p.m .: Parking lots open
4.30 p.m .: opening of the room’s doors
7 p.m .: Beginning of the concert, with Ghost Hounds opening act
An important added note: “Please allow sufficient time (+1 hour) to enter the room and be seated. The schedule is subject to change. “
Having recently spent over an hour running the final two miles of Billy Joel’s gig in last month’s Formula 1 race, I can guarantee the wisdom to allow plenty of time. Saturday’s crowd at COTA’s Super Stage is unlikely to be as large as the 100,000-plus who attended F1 when the Stones played at Zilker Park in 2006, attendance was just under 50 capacity. 000, but it will be much larger than the 15,000 crowd size typical of most concerts in the hall’s amphitheater.
RELATED:13 things we think we know about the Rolling Stones Austin setlist
For ticket holders, this note on the FAQ page may also be helpful: “To facilitate access to the designated sections, we will provide you with an additional wristband that you can wear after scanning your ticket if you are in one of the from the following locations: general admission pit, golden circle, luxury lodge, general silver lawn. “
The FAQ page also includes a map indicating the location of the three entrance gates and ticket offices on the field, as well as 13 parking lots designated by letters. Parking is available for those who have pre-purchased parking passes, with a few additional spots available for purchase on Saturday at the site, according to the COTA website: “On the day of the event, parking is not will be sold on site only upon arrival. No parking will be available. Use the main entrance off FM-812 and our parking team will direct you to the designated lot. Credit card accepted. “
FOLLOWING:Tour production manager discusses Rolling Stones stage setup
Jagger around town
Earlier this week, we guessed where Mick Jagger might surface around Austin a day or two before the concert, as he did in other cities during the tour this fall. We went 0 for 5, but got the right idea by guessing Mount Bonnell, following a pattern from Jagger’s previous social media posts that showed him visiting natural environments around the area.
In Austin, he chose McKinney Falls State Park instead. A post to Jagger’s Instagram on Friday night showed the Stones frontman perched on a rock just above the small waterfall. McKinney Falls is not far from the Circuit of the Americas, suggesting that proximity to the site may have been a factor.
RELATED:What you need to know before taking a trip to beautiful McKinney Falls
This is further confirmed by another photo showing Jagger at Taqueria El Trompo Mayor, a taco truck located at 7511 Burleson Road in southeast Austin. (We were close to this one; we had also suggested While Brewing and its two food trucks, a few miles away.)
Instagram photos also showed Jagger having a beer in front of the historic Broken Spoke Country Dance Hall on South Lamar Boulevard, riding a small boat on Lady Bird Lake, and perhaps the most intriguing of the group playing pool at a facility that doesn’t ‘was not named and was not easily identified from anything in the image.
We have records of where Jagger, along with Stones guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and drummer Steve Jordan, spent time Thursday night when the band arrived in town days after Monday’s concert in Detroit. “Guess who just punched me and said you looked (expletive) fantastic !!, Austin guitarist Dave Scher wrote.in a public Facebook post early Friday morning, with a picture of Scher holding an opening pick with the Stones logo on it.
Scher was apparently performing at a private party the band members attended on Thursday. In the comments, Scher explained. “It was Mick who punched me in the fist and complimented us. His bodyguard came over and gave me the pickaxes, then Steve Jordan came over, shook my hand and said he got us. had dug! During filming, Ronnie Wood was smiling and moving, kind of a dance in place, I love it! Keith Richards clapped and screamed after every song. I can’t really believe what I’m typing in this moment. “
