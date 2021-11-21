How Reddit helped keep the Cowboy Bebop community alive

In recent years, Netflix has started to specialize in live-action anime adaptations. So far, the streaming service has released film adaptations such as Death threat, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Rurouni Kenshin. The next anime to receive the live processing is Cowboy Bebop, a show considered to be one of the greatest anime ever made.

The original Cowboy Bebop the anime ended in 2001, but its popularity is increasing thanks to the new Netflix show. This popularity can be seen on Reddit in the r / cowboybebop subreddit. For nearly a decade, fans have flocked to this community to post their thoughts on Spike Spiegel and his past, funny memes, cosplay pictures, and fantastic art.

I created the subreddit in 2012, so a little over nine years now, said MarshallBanana_, chief moderator and creator of the subreddit. MarshallBanana_ became a fan when the series originally aired on Adult Swim. Anime gained popularity in America in the 1990s and 2000s with the introduction of Toonami and Adult Swim, programming blocks on Cartoon Network dedicated to the broadcast of anime and adult shows. The first anime to air on Adult Swim was Cowboy Bebop.

The show debuted on September 2, 2001, a day after Adult Swim premiered. He followed the adventures of Spike Spiegel, Jett Black and Faye Valentine, bounty hunters who roam the galaxy in search of their targets. It only had 26 episodes and one movie, but managed to maintain a huge online fan base for the two decades following its release, thanks to communities like r / cowboybebop.

The community and the show it is based on has been able to reach and connect fans across the world. This includes one of the subreddits’ own moderators. Alwaqas is from the Middle East and joined the subreddit two years ago, but he’s a fan of Cowboy Bebop since he was a kid. Being from the Middle East, the anime I watched as a kid was very different from what’s popular in the United States. One day the Be-bop film was on television, and I had heard of Be-bop before but never seen; it was so different from what I had seen before, and I was instantly hooked.

Image: Sunrise Entertainment

The show draws from so many influences that it is able to attract an international audience. I think the unique way Be-bop mixes genres while being so cohesive it feels so fresh to this day, Alwaqas says. It is still a truly topical show with a quality of animation still unmatched to this day. SonicFrost, another subreddit moderator, explains that [it] has simply become a necessary viewing for any potential anime viewer.

Currently the membership of r / cowboybebop stands at 225,000, but this has not always been the case. In 2018, the submarine barely exceeded 20,000 submarines; it was pretty much dead by then, said -WakaJawaka-, one of the other moderators’ subreddits. Those numbers improved after some of the mods tried to revitalize the community, led by -WakaJawaka- and MarshallBanana_.

I think after I joined we tried to bring it back to life with a little overhaul, a new series review discussion and the creation of our Discord server, which gave the community a new lease of life, -WakaJawaka said. -. Community members grew to 50,000 in 2019, likely thanks to these mod changes. SonicFrost believes the current growth in the community was sparked by the Netflix series. In general, I think the fan base will continue to grow right after the original series, he says. But without a doubt, the live show’s announcement had a significant effect on our subreddit, and we were pretty excited to see it breathe new life into it.

Users of r / cowboybebop have different theories. No_Mathematician2251 thinks YouTube video essays are behind this growth, while NChamars thinks the answer is much simpler: The show is popular. This is because the series is gaining its place in the mainstream culture and over the years it has gained more and more attention. That’s why Netflix wants to create a live show.

Image: Geoffrey Short / Netflix

MarshallBanana_ is optimistic about the Netflix series, but admits there has been some negativity around it. Lately, a good chunk of the community has allowed their more negative side to come out, as they feel very protective of the anime, and sometimes it saddens me that more people aren’t open-minded about it. ‘adaptation.

With the Netflix show being a subject of controversy, criticism was always inevitable. The negative comment wasn’t too common on the subreddit, coming mostly from a vocal minority, but it was always disappointing for SonicFrost. It’s frustrating to see people actively attempting to undermine and disqualify the joy of others as if their subjective feelings are objectively wrong. Isn’t that strange?

He also wants to give this vocal minority and all the subreddit users a space to debate each other. Our hope is that both can find a voice on our platform, without resorting to slurs and tired attacks on each other or against the cast and crew, who I’m sure have put their hearts and souls in this thing.

These conversations between users are among MarshallBanana’s favorite aspects of the community. For the most part, Be-bop community is filled with talented, kind and intelligent people. There is always a rewarding conversation to be had and fan art and cosplay projects to admire. For Alwaqas, his favorite aspect is welcoming the community. It is such a warm and welcoming community; like every community there are keepers and not-so-nice members, but I’ve never felt so welcome in a fanbase like the Be-bop fan base.

After the Netflix show debuts, the subreddit will undoubtedly grow larger, which means even more people will discover how warm this welcoming feeling will be. As for the future of communities, MarshallBanana_ believes the Netflix show will be the topic of conversation for some time. But when it does, he has a few things on his mind. My personal goal is to keep the community civil and peaceful, to have good conversations and hopefully get AMAs with people who have worked on both shows.

The other mods echoed the same sentiment. There seems to be an expectation that the Netflix show will attract new users. SonicFrost knows this, but he hopes the show is really good. Netflix really has the opportunity here to reinvigorate that fandom and maybe finally show that a Netflix anime adaptation is no joke.