Ruby Rose “leaves Hollywood and returns to Australia”
Ruby Rose is reportedly back in Australia, after being fired from the Warner Bros. TV series. Batwoman.
Australian actress, 35, “to retire to her old playground for the summer” The daily telegraph reported Sunday.
The 35-year-old resided in Los Angeles for several years, where she made a name for herself after starring in the hit TV series Orange Is The New Black.
It comes after Rose claimed she was subjected to poor working conditions on the set of the Warner Bros. series. Batwoman.
The star, who was fired from her role as Kate Kane after just one streak, claimed that the former president of Warner Bros. Television, Peter Roth, had “forced” her back to work after surgery for a neck injury and hired a private investigator to dig up the dirt. her.
The Australian actress also hit showrunner Caroline Dries, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of show production company Berlanti Productions, promising to “come for you so that what happened to me never happens again. other person “.
Rose embarked on a flurry of allegations in October via Instagram, detailing the harsh working conditions she claims to have been subjected to.
She began the series of posts tagging showrunner Caroline Dries and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of the production company of the show Berlanti Productions, writing, “Enough is enough.
“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on this set. I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.’
Rose claimed that Dries, whom she described as having ‘no heart’, had only come four times in a year and accused her of pressuring her to comply with unfair demands .
She also filed a number of complaints against the former president of Warner Bros. TV, Peter Roth, who left his post earlier this year.
“I don’t know if you left after being promoted to the top position because you just couldn’t stop smoothing your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who fired you as soon as the report didn’t match your story, ”Rose wrote.
“Anyway, when it comes to you, there is already an army waiting for you.”
Rose shared several x-ray pictures that she said were linked to a neck injury she sustained on set that required surgery in 2019.
She also alleged that Peter Roth forced her to return to work only 10 days after the operation and cited this as the reason for her “rigid” performance.
“To anyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after that.
’10 DAYS! (Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I would drop everyone because Peter Roth said he was going to recast and I just lost the studio’s millions (injuring myself on his set), instead of spend half a day rewriting myself for a few weeks to heal.
Rose continued, “To my dear, dear fans who always ask me if I will come back to this horrible show, I will not be coming back for any money or if a gun was on my head NOR I STOPPED.
“I DIDN’T LEAVE, they ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me.
“I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights. No threat, no intimidation or blackmail tactic would make me quit.
The Warner Bros. Television condemned the claims as a “revisionist story”, stating instead that it refused to renew Rose’s contract for a second season because they received “several complaints about his behavior at work.”
In a statement to DailyMail.com, WBTV said, “Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose is now sharing online for producers, cast and crew, the network and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby for season two of BATWOMAN based on several complaints about workplace behavior that were widely reviewed and dealt with in private out of respect for all involved.
Ruby starred in the series as Kate Kane, who is the cousin of Batman’s alter ego, Bruce Wayne, and who would later become Batwoman.
She was replaced in the second season by actress Javicia Leslie, whose character is called Ryan Wilder.
When the news broke in July 2020, Ruby praised Javicia, 34, on Instagram, writing, “OMG !! This is amazing !!
“I’m so glad Batwoman is played by an amazing black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie for taking back the bat cloak.
Javicia is the first black actress in television history to play the iconic comic book role.
