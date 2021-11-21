West Hollywood hosts virtual transgender remembrance day ceremony – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Alex Biston’s weather forecast (November 21)Warm temperatures are expected this holiday week. Alex Biston reports. 2 hours ago

Inside SoCal: 11/21 ConclusionChef Timothy Hollingsworth gives us tips for the perfect bird and we learn table dressing tips from Atelier Saucier. 2 hours ago

Police seek answers after 13-year-old Pasadena boy was killed by stray bulletAuthorities were investigating the circumstances of the death of a young boy shot dead by a stray bullet in Pasadena on Sunday. Joy Benedict reports. 4 hours ago

Santa Clarita Valley firefighters on alert for brush firesFirefighters are on alert for potential bushfires as wind conditions are expected to increase in the Santa Clarita Valley from Saturday evening through Sunday. 13 hours ago

Police pursuit eliminatorThe California Highway Patrol is hoping its new police chase eliminator will reduce the number of chase deaths. 15 hours ago

West Hollywood hosts virtual transgender remembrance day ceremonyThe 6 p.m. ceremony included a speech by Reverend Valerie Spencer and tributes from soul singer LZ Love and the Los Angeles Trans Chorus. It will be broadcast live and available on demand on the West Hollywood YouTube page. 15 hours ago

USC, UCLA enjoy tailgating and festivities ahead of Crosstown showdownCBSLA reporter Jake Reiner spoke to UCLA and USC fans ahead of Saturday’s showdown. 16 hours ago

Weather forecast, Santa Ana winds will hit Southland from SaturdayCBSLA meteorologist Olga Ospina has your forecast for this weekend through Monday and says she expects Santa Ana winds through Monday afternoon. 17 hours ago

US Coast Guard unable to spot reported oil glareThe shard, measuring about 30 by 70 feet, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard around 12:15 p.m., the agency’s public information official said. However, at around 4:02 p.m., the Coast Guard said there had been no bursts of oil observed by ships and helicopters off the coast of Huntington Beach. 17 hours ago

The family hold a vigil for James Vargas, who was shot dead in front of his family last weekCBSLA reporter Rick Montanez spoke to members of Vargas’ family on Saturday. They say Vargas had no gang affiliation. 18 hours ago

Challengers Magic Johnson Boys and Girls Club EventLakers legend Magic Johnson visited the Challengers Boys and Girls Club in Los Angeles on Saturday and held a food drive that distributed food and gifts to more than 800 families. 18 hours ago

Food distribution for Thanksgiving in El SerenoAbout 1,200 families will be able to get free food and supplies to prepare for Thanksgiving. 1 day ago

Victor Valley Mall Filming UpdateThere is no indication of motive at the time after the fatal shooting at Victory Valley Mall on Friday night. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured, including a minor. 2 days ago

Riverside California School for the Deaf just one victory in historyThe Cubs are now 12-0 this season after their 62-51 victory in the Division 2 South 8-side semi-final. This is their first final appearance in Canadian history. school. 2 days ago

San Clemente’s family are looking for his father, who has been missing for almost a monthIt has been almost a month since Scott Karsten was last seen and his family told CBSLA reporter Sara Donchey that she had wasted precious time due to confusion by the County Sheriff’s Department. Orange. 2 days ago

One dead, two injured in the shooting at the Victor Valley shopping centerAuthorities attended the scene of a shooting in Victorville on Friday evening, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured, including a minor. 2 days ago

Wild Pursuit starts in LA County and ends in OCA suspect driving a stolen car was arrested on Friday after leading authorities on a long and dangerous chase through Southland. Lesley Marin reports. 2 days ago

Turkey Dodgers GiftsOn Friday, the Dodgers distributed turkeys to residents of Dodger Stadium. 2 days ago

What does “build back better” mean for California?The House passed the Build Back Better social spending plan on Friday. What does this mean for Californians? Tom Wait reports. 2 days ago

