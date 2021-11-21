Outlander actor Sam Heughan in Q&A with book author





SCOTTISH TV star Sam Heughan will discuss all things Outlander with the author of the next book in the hit series.

Author Diana Gabaldon is set to release the ninth book in the landmark sci-fi saga which got a screen adaptation in 2014.

Now, ahead of the book series’ first release since 2014, star actor Sam Heughan will be involved in an event that will see Gabaldon discuss the books and the Outlander TV show in depth with the Scottish and executive producer of the Maril Davis series. The event titled “An Outlander Celebration” will be held virtually Monday evening, and tickets are still available to fans. READ MORE: Outlander Series Is Hiring 32 Interns To Work In TV Industry For Season 7 The American author announced his guests on his social media accounts earlier this week. She said: “Less than a week before Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone officially goes on sale! “In the meantime, I have some exciting news to share on the virtual launch event on Monday 11/22, about two very special guests who will be joining me – Sam Heughan and Maril Davis. “I hope you join us next week at the event, to hear the three of us discuss the new book, the show and more.” Ticket holders will need to access the event via zoom, but they will also have the rare opportunity to ask questions about the spirit behind the books, as well as the face of the Starz TV show. This is the only event the author will organize to promote his new book. Tickets are available in different forms that allow exclusive access to certain ticket holders, and it also offers a first edition of the book before its release. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone will be released on Wednesday, November 9. READ MORE: Outlander author Diana Gabaldon: I was inspired by men in kilt The Q&A comes as the TV series announced that it is looking for young Scots to apply to work behind the scenes of the TV series’ 7th season. The Outlander Trainee Scheme typically recruits annually and offers young people who wish to enter the film and television industry the opportunity to learn on a professional plateau in various departments.

