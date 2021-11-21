An incendiary concert in Austin to close the grand tour

If this was the last time we saw the Rolling Stones in Austin, it was a hell of a way to go.

The legendary British rockers performed the last stadium-sized show of a 13-date match in the United States. fall tour at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday night, energizing a huge crowd with a two-hour set of 18 songs drawn largely from the first decade that marked the band’s career.

Dressed in spectacularly colorful outfits, core members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood constantly wowed the crowd with struts, solos, smiles and the absolute confidence that comes from rocking like twenties when you are seventy years old.

In the end, it all comes down to the quality of the songs, and the Stones have few peers in that regard. Thirteen of the 18 tracks in the ensemble were recorded in the 1960s, and all of them have clearly stood the test of time. From the immediately invigorating overture Street Fighting Man (1968) to the perfect encore-closer Satisfaction (1965), the Stones have reminded us why they are still widely regarded as the greatest rock & roll band in the world.

More of the tour:Rolling Stones tour production director discusses stage setup

Four huge vertical jumbotrons towered over the large but mostly simple stage set, broadcasting crystal-clear high-definition video of the performance to the far reaches of the venue’s back lawn. Even though you were closer to the stage and could see the band fairly well, it was hard not to be captivated by the video presentation, in part because it was executed so well.

The sound was also composed with remarkable clarity. Rarely, if ever, has the 11-piece ensemble sounded confused, which is no easy task for such a large group in a sprawling hall. Speaking to the American statesman last month, production manager Dale Skjerseth said the show was designed to emphasize the importance of sound, and what we heard confirmed he was keeping his word. .

Some surprises and memorable moments

Not only did fans choose the title track from the 1969 Stones album Let It Bleed such as the number of requests to view programs during online voting, but Richards used one of his two main projectors to play another track from that album, the country-blues acoustic melody You Got the Silver. In total, the set included over half of Let It Bleed, featuring three must-haves that have been performed at every show this fall: You Cant Always Get What You Want, Midnight Rambler, and Gimme Shelter.

Austin only had 18 songs, while the other stops on this Falls tour had 19, with the exception of Dallas earlier this month. (Was there a Texan tax for a song?) What was cut was a niche at the start of filming that in other cities had often gone to Lets Spend the Night Together (sometimes Rocks Off or Get Off of My Cloud).

A minute before the Stones took the stage at 9 p.m., the jumbotrons lit up with a one-minute photo and video collage commemorating drummer Charlie Watts, died in August at the age of 80 just a few weeks before the start of the tour. Jagger gave a brief but eloquent speech to a few Watts songs, dedicating the show to him and triggering chants from Charlie’s crowd! Charlie!

The new Living in a Ghost Town, released during the pandemic and featured by Jagger as our lockdown song, was one of two selections taken from the 1980s (the 1981 Start Me Up smash was the other). Only Tumbling Dice, Miss You and Its Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It) dates from the 1970s. The rest was a giant Sixties Stone festival, and gloriously.

We love Austin so much that we were thinking of moving here after the tour, Jagger announced midway through the set. Take this with the intended grain of salt; after dropping Elon Musk’s name and referring to vodka brands Deep Eddy and Titos, as well as a story about drunkenness at the Scholz Garten, he concluded with the warning: of course, none of this is n is true, as you well know.

A “dazzling” spectacle

At 78, Jagger remains one of the greatest frontmen in popular music of all time. He often paced the length of the stage, almost the size of a football field, also using an extended track that jutted out into the audience’s standing section. His voice control and energy level remain remarkably strong. Richards and Wood are just as lively; Wood was on fire with several guitar tracks, while Richards would sometimes smile broadly when he served a particularly tasty riff.

Before the show:See where Mick Jagger appeared around Austin

New drummer Steve Jordan has filled Watts admirably, playing with precision throughout and bringing thunderous power when called upon (especially on Satisfaction). Back-up singer Sasha Allen got her well-deserved spotlight right before Satisfaction in the two-song encore, duet with Jagger on the dramatic It’s Just A Shot And It’s Just A Kiss Away From The Key Lines of Gimme Shelter as they walked to the end of the trail together.

Behind them, keyboardist and music director Chuck Leavell (who also played the crucial cowbell role in Honky Tonk Women) led the rest of the group: bassist Darryl Jones, backing vocalist / percussionist Bernard Fowler, keyboardist Matt Clifford and saxophonists Karl Denson and Tim Ries. Throughout the night, the supporting musicians helped make the Stones sound as good as them.

After Richards’ mid-term mic tour with Connection and You Got the Silver, the band hit the home stretch with extended arrangements of 1978’s Miss You and 1969’s Midnight Rambler, each of which lasted more than 10 minutes. The latter’s deeply bluesy vibe, delivered mostly in the form of a stripped-down six-piece with bass, drums, and keys supporting the Three Principles, was a reminder that for all of their greatest rock band representatives, they are still there. one of the best blues groups on the planet too.

The most dazzling moment of the series was the penultimate song of the main set, Sympathy for the Devil. It started off with sparkler-type fireworks bursting from the top of the stage, followed by a full pyrotechnic explosion in the sky on the first chorus. Video screens were awash in vibrant red and yellow images, a stark contrast to the black and white images used on the previous Paint It Black (per its key words, more colors, I want them to turn black).

Strong opening act

Ghost Hounds, a band from Pittsburgh who opened about half of the shows on this Falls tour, took the stage at 7:15 p.m. for an entertaining and energetic 45-minute ensemble of American roots music that paired well with the atmosphere of the Stones. Leader Tr Nation is an accomplished professional, strong singer with a likeable attitude and an engaging relationship with his eight band mates.

Spectators suffered setbacks

As memorable as the Stones’ performance was, sizable traffic and crowds issues at the venue led to frustrating experiences for many onlookers. The small roads that approach the venue are often clogged with heavy traffic jams when Circuit of the Americas presents such Super Stage shows which are far larger than the usual concerts at Germania Insurance Amphitheater properties.

Other concert coverage:Review of Billy Joel’s October concert at Circuit of the Americas

Many fans have taken to Twitter with stories of leaving their cars on the side of the road and walking the rest of the way. Austin Fastball musician Miles Zuniga was among them, posting: I never go back to COTA! The worst concert experience ever. The Rolling Stones were good but it took us 3 hours to go 14 miles and we only did the show because we paid a guy $ 40 to park in his yard.

Inside the hall, some fans with general-admission garden seating had problems getting to their designated area due to foot traffic bottlenecks at one of the entrance gates. Also, the layout of the food and drink stalls in the lawn area seemed poorly designed: there were a lot of cocktail stalls with almost no rows but only one area with food stalls, which led to ridiculously long queues which also contributed to the blocking of an entry point.

Setlist

1. Street fighter

2. It’s only rock & roll (but I like it)

3.19th nervous breakdown

4. Roll the dice

5. Let it bleed

6. You can’t always get what you want

7. Living in a ghost town

8. Start me

9. Honky Tonk Women

10. Login

11. You have the money

12. I miss you

13. Midnight Rambler

14. Paint it black

15. Sympathy for the devil

16. Jumpin Jack Flash

Still:

17. Give me shelter

18. (Can’t get no) Satisfaction