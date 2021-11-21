Connect with us

An incendiary concert in Austin to close the grand tour

If this was the last time we saw the Rolling Stones in Austin, it was a hell of a way to go.

The legendary British rockers performed the last stadium-sized show of a 13-date match in the United States. fall tour at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday night, energizing a huge crowd with a two-hour set of 18 songs drawn largely from the first decade that marked the band’s career.

Dressed in spectacularly colorful outfits, core members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood constantly wowed the crowd with struts, solos, smiles and the absolute confidence that comes from rocking like twenties when you are seventy years old.

In the end, it all comes down to the quality of the songs, and the Stones have few peers in that regard. Thirteen of the 18 tracks in the ensemble were recorded in the 1960s, and all of them have clearly stood the test of time. From the immediately invigorating overture Street Fighting Man (1968) to the perfect encore-closer Satisfaction (1965), the Stones have reminded us why they are still widely regarded as the greatest rock & roll band in the world.

