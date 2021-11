Peter Aykroyd, writer and actor of “SNL”, deceased at 66

Emmy-nominated writer Peter Aykroyd, former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid homage to Aykroyd in this week’s episode of the series, which was hosted by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd’s death which was displayed along with a photo of him when he was a featured actor on the show from 1979 to 1980. Later that night, the official “Saturday Night Live” Twitter account shared an old short film in which Peter Aykroyd starred, titled “Java Junkie”. The skit plays out like a 1950s noir-style story in which a man walks into a restaurant and can’t stop drinking cup after cup of coffee. When he’s thrown out, he takes to the streets sucking up as much java in New York City as he can. Eventually, he was taken care of by Maxwell House where he learned to quit smoking. NATALIE WOOD’S SISTER SAYS SHE WON’T EXPECT “DEATH BED CONFESSION” FROM ROBERT WAGNER ABOUT STAR’S DEATH The skit similarly ends with a title card honoring the late writer / actor. Deadline reports that Aykroyd began his comedy career with small roles in “The New Avengers” and “SCTV,” where his brother was also a performer. During his one-year tenure at “SNL,” he received outstanding writing in an Emmy nomination for a variety or music program along with several other writers at the time. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Like his 69-year-old brother, Peter had an affinity for the paranormal, creating the Canadian series “PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal”. He also co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Aykroyd was no stranger to playing roles inspired by his brother. Although he did not play a role in “Ghostbusters”, he did a voice in the animated series “The Blues Brothers” alongside Jim Belushi. They each voiced the characters played by their brothers, Dan and John, in the live-action movie and on “SNL.”

