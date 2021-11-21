No Time to Die passes F9 as best grossing film of 2021





MGM and Universal’s James Bond film “No Time to Die” set a new Hollywood record this year, overtaking the “Fast & Furious” film “F9” to become the highest-grossing MPA release of the year and the third highest among all global films. Since its release in the UK and several other international territories on October 1, “No Time to Die” has grossed $ 579 million internationally, where Universal handles distribution for most of the territories, and $ 154 million at the national level, where MGM manages the distribution. That gives it a total of $ 733 million, surpassing the $ 721 million that “F9” brought in over the summer. While movie theater revenue profits have been drastically reduced due to increased costs of marketing, product placement and other factors related to its repeated delays forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, ” No Time to Die “has outclassed several Marvel films, including” Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, “which is the highest grossing domestic this year at $ 224 million, but only grossed 206 million dollars abroad. MGM President Michael De Luca and President Pamela Abdy celebrated this milestone and praised MGM’s commitment to releasing the blockbuster in theaters despite the temptation to release streaming early as many blockbusters have done this year. We are delighted to see audiences return to theaters around the world and for their continued support of the theatrical experience. After a long delay, we are especially happy to know that “No Time To Die” has entertained so many moviegoers around the world. Along with our partners at Eon, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, all of us at MGM are grateful to the teams at Universal Pictures, United Artist Releasing and in our own MGM territories for their tremendous efforts in making this big step with ‘Not the time to die, ”De Luca and Abdy wrote in a statement. “This achievement is a testament to Daniel Craig and the entire cast, as well as our director Cary Fukunaga, producers Michael and Barbara and the crew for making an incredible film. We thank our exhibitors and promotional partners for remaining loyal to their support for the film, they added. As TheWrap noted last month, “No Time to Die” was able to take advantage of a list of overseas releases in which it enjoyed little competition in many key markets on opening weekend. As a result, it is the strongest opening of the year in 36 countries, including the UK, where it topped the “Avengers: Endgame” series and is among the top 5 grossing films of all the time. However, the highest grossing film in the world in 2021 does not come from Hollywood, but from China, where the war film “Battle at Lake Changjin” reported. $ 882 million from the local public after its release as part of last month’s National Day festivities. The Lunar New Year’s release “Hi, Mom” also topped the $ 800 million mark with $ 822 million in revenue. But next month could see a Hollywood blockbuster topping both “No Time to Die” and the Chinese Two Megahits to close the year. Sony / Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been determined by analysts to have the best shot at winning the US’s first over $ 100 million opening since the start of the pandemic and, unlike to other 2021 Marvel films like “Shang -Chi”, is slated for release in China. The latest trailer for the film was released in the country this week. While the box office success of “No Way Home” will hinge on avoiding a winter wave of COVID – particularly in China, where any outbreak can trigger a lockdown that closes thousands of cinemas – the wait ‘A cross between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and past “Spider-Man stars” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made the film arguably the most anticipated event movie since “Avengers: Endgame”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/no-time-to-die-passes-f9-box-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos