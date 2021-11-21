Cowboy Bebop Season One Episode 9 Recap: Blue Crow Waltz

Photo: Kirsty Griffin / Netflix

We were always going to have a flashback episode eventually, right? Much of what defines Spike, Vicious, and Julia is rooted in a past that we’ve only heard about indirectly. Ahead of what is sure to be a big, bloody standoff in the season finale, it makes structural sense to Cowboy Bebop to go back in time and show us how everyone got here.

But at the risk of breaking my strict personal policy of not turning these recaps into a never-ending list of differences between the live-action series and the anime, it’s worth pointing out that the original series did. not do that. Vicious and Julia aren’t the most complex characters in the Netflix series, but they definitely are characters with their own bows. They look almost more like symbols in the original series, with Julia representing loss and Vicious representing hate. The spectacular expansion of the Vicious and Julias arcs isn’t necessarily a good or a bad choice, but it changes something that was purposely enigmatic into something that Cowboy Bebop spend the 51 minutes of this episode spelling out in big, uppercase letters.

Much of the fun of a flashback episode comes from seeing how different these people are from the characters we’ve come to know over the course of the series. At the start of the episode, Spike and Vicious kill a district attorney who threatens to bring down the Syndicate. Vicious is still a psychopath but he’s also a guy who can make a bunch of pubic hair shaving jokes, and he loves Spike. Julia, for her part, is not a watched and traumatized woman in a cavernous apartment with a wardrobe full of silk dresses; she’s a nervous and dizzy young singer who doesn’t realize that her boyfriend’s dark side is this dark until it’s too late.

Well Spike, fearless, but well call him Spike for consistency, he’s himself, but looser, more talkative, and quicker to smile. He eventually explains that he’s been Vicious’s brother since he was a kid when Vicious saved him from a life on the streets. Spike responded to this generosity with unwavering loyalty, leading him to a morally questionable life as the co-executor of Viciouss.

Nepotism, inevitably, survived humanity’s leap into space. As a result, Vicious rose through the Union ranks despite being a huge handicap because his father is the boss. The Syndicate will be his someone, he proclaims, and he intends to bring Spike with him to the top. As a field test on the path to promotion to capos, their mentor Stax tasks them with negotiating a partnership with the Neptune Cartel, which would usefully extend the reach of the Syndicates to the outer planets.

Vicious, being Vicious, messes up almost instantly by getting too brash during negotiations. Still, Spike remains loyal. If nothing else changed, you get the feeling that Spike would rather spend his life cleaning up Vicious’s mess than standing up against him.

And then Julia enters the scene. When Julia sings to Anas for the first time, Spike and Vicious fall in love with her on the spot, but Vicious takes the first step. It is not exactly charming, but you see how Julia could have been overwhelmed by his passion: lavish picnics, costume jewelry, the fact that he bothered to learn a few flirty phrases in Russian.

And despite his feelings, Spike seems relatively happy to sit on the sidelines, wishing he had Vicious girl. Maybe it could have worked until the night Vicious crossed a line finding, torturing, and killing cartel member Neptune who insulted him during their negotiations. As Vicious lashes out at his own meanness, Spike and Julia comfort each other and consume their careful flirtation by falling in bed together.

At that precise moment, Vicious became a problem that could resolve itself. He owns dramatically overstepped by giving the Neptune Cartel a reason to go to war with the Syndicate, and his father is more than happy to apologize to them by killing his son and even calling him out. Only one person stands in the way: Spike, who can’t bring himself to be his tormentor or even step back and let Vicious die.

Instead, Spike invents his own solution: killing the entire Neptune cartel on his own so that there is no one left to retaliate. He even breaks his own code by shooting a fleeing young woman in the back so that there are no witnesses. If this is a farewell gift to Vicious before Spike runs away with Julia, it is the best thing he can give: a future Vicious would never have had without him, paid for by the guilt and trauma that will haunt Spike for the rest of his life.

But Vicious won’t let go that easily. When his father tells him that Spike and Julia are planning to run away together, Vicious knows he must act both quickly and ruthlessly to stop them. So he sends one of his Syndicate servants to retrieve Julia and keep her locked in his penthouse and goes to meet Spike with a team of minions large enough that there is no chance that even Spike can escape.

Except we know it, and Vicious finally learned about Spike made go away. A hail of bullets and a tumble off a cliff weren’t enough to kill him, although he came out with a new name and a lot more baggage. And to paraphrase the text at the end of the episode: He’s going to carry that weight.

This episode fills many gaps, but there are still many unanswered questions. How did Caliban find out about the Spike and Julias case? When did Vicious and Julia get married? How did Spike survive, why did he rebrand himself as Spike Spiegel, and how exactly did he save the lives of the Jets? Cowboy Bebop does not need to answer any of those questions, but if the show is picked up for a second season, it wouldn’t be surprising if we get another flashback episode filling in some of the timeline gaps between the end of it and the pilot.

Other small pieces from previous episodes that appear here: A photographer takes this Polaroid of Spike and Julia while they do the Jupiter Jig; Vicious stabs Ana in the leg, requiring the cane she uses; and after having sex for the first time, Julia says she feels like a dream, putting on Spikes. It was time to wake up in the pilot.

There are, perhaps inevitably, a few elements that over-explain parts of the backstory that could have been better brought up. Vicious gets a long, overheated monologue about seeing his mother kill herself when he was nine and how his father called him weak when he cried. Spike receives several monologues: one about how Vicious saved him from the streets, and one about how he’s always tried not to love anyone because he’s afraid he has something to lose. John Cho delivers the latter beautifully, but he also unnecessarily puts words on something that was already very clear in his eyes.

YOURE GONNA CARRYING THIS WEIGHT was also used as the closing text in the finale of the original animated series.

In case the Cabaret the parallels weren’t clear enough, Gren introduces Julia to the scene saying: Welcome.

Apparently, it’s raining diamonds on Neptune. It sounds painful!

Anas’ advice on the Syndicate guys: They’re like bears: Fun to watch, but don’t lower the windows.

VULTURE NEWSLETTER Watch all the drama from your favorite shows! Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and Privacy notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.