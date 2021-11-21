Park Gyu-young says goodbye to his well-spent 20 years

In the past two years, it seems that actor Park Gyu-young 28 years old internationally, but 29 years old at Korean age has almost forgotten how to take time and enjoy what is left of his 20 years.

Park recently starred in the KBS drama Dali and Cocky Prince, which ended earlier this month, and has starred for many different TV shows, including The Devil Judge, which airs July through August on the tvN cable channel, Sweet Home (2020) on Netflix and It’s Good to Disagree (2020) on tvN.

Park’s role in “Dali and Cocky Prince” was the first time for her to play a leading role in a drama broadcast on a major network.

The 16-episode drama ran for around six months, from filming that began earlier this year until the drama ended. The drama ended on a happy note on November 11, registering its highest audience rating at 5.7%, according to Nielsen Korea.

In the romantic drama, she played Dali, director of an art gallery. Dali is someone who goes after what she wants without thinking too much about the price. The drama depicts the romance between her and a food and drink industry executive named Mu-hak, who always considers how much he gets for his money and how they come to understand each other better.

Of course, there was some pressure, but I tried to describe Dali’s story in the best possible way, Park said in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily.

I was happy throughout the shoot. I really cried and laughed a lot. And I think that helped make sure the story runs smoothly until the end.

The following are edited excerpts from the interview.

What was it like to star in this TV series?

I’m always ready to gratefully receive any good story or character, and I was willing to do my best to show that character well. What I’m supposed to do is serve this character well. I am [nervous] tell me actor, but I’m grateful to have the chance to play such a character.

Do you like your hair short?

Not that I prefer to keep my hair short, I just didn’t have time to keep it long [or have the time to style it]. I have no interest in sticking to the hairstyle that makes me look prettiest or looks the best on me. I want to do some variations to better express the characters I can play. I want fans to wonder what different hairstyle I’ll be revealing later to better describe the character. I was so excited to hear that people would bring pictures of me with my shorter hair as a reference for when they were going to get their hair done. Until I have more time to style my longer hair, I want to stay with my shorter hair.

How were your 20 years?

With acting, my time in my twenties seems to have gone by so quickly. It feels like the last five years are gone in the blink of an eye.

How much time do you spend at work?

I worked without interruption. I really used every second of my 20s [to make things work]. The people who say that I am the actor of the generation are my source of power. I want to continue to do this without interruption. Fortunately, I was offered so many different characters and I was able to live their lives. Some characters too [gave me a chance to look back on how I was doing].

What did you learn from playing Dali?

As I spent my last years in my twenties [in Korean age] in this character, I think I finally learned to love and encourage myself. I want to tell myself that I really did a lot in my twenties and that I was well past my twenties.

Are you anxious to get into your thirties?

I don’t think much of my 30s. But many others told me that a whole new world would open up. So I’m a little excited to anticipate what’s to come. The year 2022, when I will be 30, is not that far away. I would be really grateful if I could showcase another side of myself before that. I want the fans to expect me more and pay more attention to me. I want to be someone who is healthier than before and brighter. I want to be a cool person who brings positive energy to the people around me.

BY JUNG-SUN PARK [[email protected]]