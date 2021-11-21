Entertainment
ITV Larkins star Sabrina Bartlett splits from actor Tom Greaves and moves in with his parents in Kent
With a starring role in hit ITV drama The Larkins, not to mention a starring role in Bridgerton, everything looks perfect for actress Sabrina Bartlett.
Everything except his love life, that is to say.
For Ms. Bartlett, who plays Mariette Larkin, the role made famous by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the original Darling Buds Of May has parted ways with Tom Greaves, her three-year-old boyfriend.
The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the 30-year-old actress, who also plays Siena Rosso in Bridgerton, has left her apartment in east London and is back with her parents at their seaside home in Kent .
Mr. Greaves, 40, an actor whose credits include the Peter Rabbit film adaptation, is said to have a new girlfriend. A friend said they had been very much in love but added: He is ten years older. Things just didn’t work out. She lives with her parents while Tom has moved.
Sabrina Bartlett (right) has split from actor Tom Greaves (left), her three-year-old boyfriend
Ms Bartlett plays Mariette Larkin (pictured on set) in ITV’s remake of The Larkins TV series
The portrayal of Mrs Bartletts de Mariette, whose relationship with taxman Cedric Charley Charlton and her deliberations on whether to move to France captivated five million viewers in the final episode last Sunday, represents another step forward in her career .
In the final scenes, Mariette was seen on a train appearing to leave Britain with the issue of romance with Charley unresolved. However, it was confirmed last week that a second series of the drama, based on the 1958 novel The Darling Buds Of May, by HE Bates, had been commissioned and that Ms. Bartlett and Tok Stephen, who play the tax inspector. in love, will come back.
London-born Ms Bartlett, whose parents Sharon and Stephen are artists, grew up in a secluded Romney Marsh home in Kent, which may have played a role in her getting the part.
She said: I believe the reason I had The Larkins is because my sister and I grew up riding in Kent like Mariette and she comes from a big family just like me. Reading the script was like reading my childhood. Since her first TV appearance in 2014 in the Channel 5 series Suspect, she has starred in Game Of Thrones and the ITV drama Victoria. Yet it was Bridgerton, in which she returns next year, that boosted her career.
Speaking about her role as opera singer Siena, who has an affair with Anthony Bridgerton, Ms Bartlett told Tatler magazine: It was like this wonderful unbridled and shameless exploration of sex.
