Arcane season 2 | release date, episodes, cast, trailer

Its official: Arcane Riot Games’ first foray into television returns for a second season.

Set in the League of Legends universe, the series serves as a prequel to the blockbuster video game, exploring the origin stories of telling the origin stories of characters from the kingdoms of Piltover and Zaun.

We were more than thrilled with the positive response to the first season of Arcana and are working hard with creative assistants at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment. [sic], said co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the series is gaining such rapid renewal.

But when can we expect the next batch of episodes? And what will happen after the first season ends on a cliffhanger? Here’s what we know so far about the second season of Arcana.

Rumors about the release date of Arcane Season 2

Netflix announced in November 2021 that a second season of Arcane officially had the green light in fact, the exact wording used by the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account was in production, which bodes well by suggesting that work on the new episodes is already in progress.

The streamer has yet to officially confirm a season two release date, but while production is already underway, we can’t rule out a 2022 release date. Fingers crossed, production is no longer delayed. after production of the first set of episodes was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the planned release of Arcana in 2020 to be pushed back to November 2021.

Explaining the delay to the first season, Greg Street (also known as Ghostcrawler), Creative Development Manager for Riot Games, noted: Creative development and production is difficult, especially in a world where you can’t see your IRL colleagues. We now have video meetings, which help, but they don’t replace being in a room where we can really flow the creative energy. Combine these problems, along with the technical difficulties of producing internationally, and the problem becomes much bigger.

Arcane Season 2 Episodes

Netflix has yet to confirm the number of episodes for the second season, although it is possible we could consider a similar release pattern to the series’ first release, which saw a total of nine episodes released between the November 6 and November 20 in sets of three episodes. .

Arcane Season 2 Cast

We can expect a lot of the primary cast from the first season to return for any follow-up, including:

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Powder / Jinx

Mia Sinclair Jenness as Young Powder

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Molly Harris as Young Caitlyn

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

JB Blanc like Vander and Bolbok

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Miles Brown as young Ekko

Jason Spisak’s involvement is less certain, with his character Silco slain in the season one finale, though there is always the potential for flashbacks.

Arcane Season 2 Trailer

A short clip accompanied Netflix’s announcement that Arcane would be returning for a second season, although it is truly a teaser and does not include any new footage.

Prepare yourself, folks. Arcane Season 2 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/L9oYFzOn0X Netflix Geek (@NetflixGeeked) November 21, 2021

We can expect a longer wait for our first preview of the next season of Arcane for the context, Netflix released a full trailer for the first season (see below) on September 25, 2021, six weeks before. the launch of the programs.

Arcane Season 2 Plot

While there is no official plot synopsis for the second season yet, we can make a educated guess or two about how the first episodes might play out given that the first season ended. with a huge cliffhanger.

The ninth episode of Arcane, The Monster You Created, saw Jayce (voiced by Kevin Alejandro) cast a Council vote to give Zaun independence. The vote was passed, but just then a rocket fired by Jinx (Ella Purnell), traumatized at having killed Silco, hit the Council building.

This is how the season ended and with tensions high throughout the nine episodes between Piltover and Zaun, it is highly likely that the attack on the Council building will lead to more conflict and disruption of the vote. for Zaun’s independence, maybe for good.

Arcane: League of Legends is now streaming on Netflix