Outlander star Scott Kyle writes book on roller coaster ride to glory
Outlander actor Scott Kyle is writing a book about the ups and downs of his personal life and career following his rise to stardom in the Starz TV series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.
Scott, 38, from Rutherglen, has also appeared on hit shows, including the anti-sectarian play Im No A Billy, Hes A Tim at Edinburgh Fringe in 2010, for which he won the Best Actor award.
He has appeared in films including Angels Share and Kajaki (Kilo Two Bravo in the US), which was nominated for a Bafta.
In addition to teaching acting workshops, he now directs the hugely popular Highlander Fling and attends conventions in the United States following his role as Jacobite Ross in the fantasy film Outlander, which has won him over half a million followers online.
However, despite his success and fame, he is keen to let fans know the real journey he has taken to get to where he is and the challenges he has faced.
And he admitted that writing his story, titled “This Isn’t Where You Begin,” which begins with his upbringing in a one-parent family in Rutherglen, was a type of therapy.
Scott said: “The book turns into therapy for me because there are things that happened to me in childhood that affected my decisions later in life.”
Scott recounts a particular time when he tried to “clean up his past” by helping his mother during the huge success of his hit show I’m No A Billy, He’s A Tim.
And he tells how it all turned sour – what left him and his future wife struggling.
He explained, “When I was fourteen my brother moved out and I didn’t have anyone to talk to and the council tax stopped my mother’s salary and we didn’t have any money.”
“When my play I’m No A Billy, He’s A Tim took off at age 22, I made a lot of money and walked into the tax office and paid off the municipal debt of 6,000 from my mother.
“I paid off her mortgage too. I had the goose that laid the golden egg, and I was about to marry Karen, but it turned out to be a pear.”
He added: “I was putting my past away but I didn’t look at my future well and there is guilt in that.”
“It’s just a little story, but there are a lot of little things trying to stop you along the way.”
The book gives Scott fans a chance to join the points and he hopes his story inspires others who come from a similar background.
Scott admits that when he first went to college to study acting, he didn’t know what a monologue was.
For the book, he had discussions and talks with his father, mother, brother and even his neighbor as well as his wife to get their perspective on his stories.
And although he left the Outlander, he would gladly return.
He said: “Outlander is one of the biggest and best TV shows and the cast and crew are the best. I’m very proud to have played a part in it and if I don’t have to go back, it’s good.”
Scott is set to appear in the new 1000 Flames movie, which is set in the music industry, and in a mental health play called One Mississippi and you can read more about what he does. here.
