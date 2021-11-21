UPJ Week 12 Results: Hail To Pitt

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.)

Let’s start with the monetary ranking:

bullsonparade96 3374.59 250 3624.59 Ulhothot 2277.13 140 2417.13 sperruche 1415.56 0 1415.56 dsidwell31 1347.22 0 1347.22 Elliot Moore 1241.52 150 1391.52 brian19 1194.93 0 1194.93 Danj725 1180.54 0 1180.54 mmmmmuzzles 1114.55 150 1264.55 Gary Stephen 996.70 0 996.70 mcgies852 958.21 140 1098.21 Gym399 930.64 0 930.64 jrj 875.56 0 875.56 Andrewpina 794.55 250 1044.55 E-dogg42 766.19 165 931.19 Gibbsak 763.30 0 763.30 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 Lrdnorman 655.75 0 655.75 HerdCountry941 382.86 0 382.86 anthonyvito 376.48 100 476.48 McIntyre2K7 350.00 110 460.00 Julmisteforheisman 134.24 0 134.24 camweed12 0.00 0 0.00 Defin 0.00 220 220.00 under cover 0.00 250 250.00

Wow! In one week, BullsOnParade96’s lead increased from 3,429.26 to 1,207.46. How did it happen? This was mainly a very clever preseason bet and a very bad season bet:

Ulhothot Pittsburgh 850.0 to win divisional championship 100.00 TO WIN 850.00 bullsonparade96 South Florida +3.5 points on Tulane Tulan 45-14 1122.86 LOSS -1122.86

BOP wasn’t the only one who believed in USF against a winless and supposedly disinterested Tulane team. But he paid a heavy price. Meanwhile, ULhothot made a bet on Pitt, of all teams, to win their ACC division. I wouldn’t bet on Pitt to win a league if all the other teams gave up football mid-season. But they did it yesterday in Virginia. Our friend from Louisville also had a very good week 12, placing third:

sperruche 228.15 15 points dsidwell31 225.00 10 points Ulhothot 204.96 7 points jrj 131.82 5 points Elliot Moore 109.81 4 points Gary Stephen 44.50 3 points

The main winning bets were:

sperruche Over 37.5 points in Illinois-Iowa game; Over 41.0 points in Nebraska-Wisconsin game; Over 39.5 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Iowa 33-23; Wisconsin 35-28; San Diego State 28-20 75.00 TO WIN 450.00 dsidwell31 Florida State +2.0 points over Boston College; Ohio State -18.5 points over Michigan State; Tulane -5.5 points over South Florida (WIN, WIN, WIN) Florida State 26-23; Ohio State 56-7; Tulan 45-14 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 Elliot Moore Miami (OH) -15.5 points over Bowling Green State; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio (WIN, WIN) Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23 90.00 TO WIN 234.00 Ulhothot Southern Mississippi + 630.0 silver line to beat Louisiana Tech Southern Mississippi 35-19 20.00 TO WIN 126.00 HerdCountry941 Over 46.5 points in East Carolina-Navy game; Marshall -14.0 points on Charlotte (WIN, WIN) East Carolina 38-35; Marshal 49-28 35.00 TO WIN 91.00 Ulhothot Northern Illinois -1.0 point over Buffalo; Over 59.0 points in Louisville-Duke game (WINNER, WINNER) Northern Illinois 33-27; Louisville 62-22 30.00 TO WIN 78.00 Ulhothot Less than 59.5 points in the Iowa State-Oklahoma game; Under 66.5 points in Kansas-Texas Christian game (WINNER, WINNER) Oklahoma 28-21; Texas Christian 31-28 30.00 TO WIN 78.00 mcgies852 Florida State +150.0 money line to beat Boston College Florida State 26-23 50.00 TO WIN 75.00 brian19 Central Florida -30.5 points over Connecticut Central Florida 49-17 60.00 TO WIN 54.55 Ulhothot Less than 75.0 points in Kent State-Akron game; More than 54.5 points in Virginia Tech-Miami (FL) game (WIN, WIN) Kent State 38-0; Miami (FL) 38-26 20.00 TO WIN 52.00 mcgies852 Baylor +100.0 silver line to beat Kansas State Baylor 20-10 50.00 TO WIN 50.00

You can see another source of success from ULhothots, and it’s probably the most hilarious win of the season, even funnier than Louisiana-Monroe. He had Southern Miss (who was 1-8) at +630 to beat Louisiana Tech straight away. Which, while not coming from a USF supporter, may be the ultimate bet against Skip Holtz. Do you know how Quinton Flowers was called a glorified running back? USM won this match with glorified running backs in QB. Frank Gore Jr. (yes, you’re old) was one of four non-quarterbacks who threw passes in the game, and went 4 for 8 for 75 yards and two passing touchdowns.

And it wasn’t even the meanest bet of the week:

brian19 Massachusetts +37.5 points compared to the army; Vanderbilt +36.5 points over Mississippi (WIN, WIN) Army 33-17; Mississippi 31-17 1.01 TO WIN 2.63 Elliot Moore Arkansas +900.0 silver line to beat Alabama Alabama 42-35 1.01 LOSS -1.01

I’ve never seen a game of spite before. But briank19 made one and actually won it, using the new 1.01 LOL betting convention. ElliotMoores betting on Arkansas to beat Alabama was also much more viable than it looked before the game.

Learn more about Futures betting. Most of them, with the exception of USF’s quest to win 3 games and national championship bets, have either won or lost. You can see a current list of them on the site. Most on / less winning bets will be settled after next week’s games, as this is when most teams end their regular season, and the on / under bet requires each team to complete the season. to be played. Bets on conference / division winners do not require this, so they can be paid out when won. However, such bets are no longer live.

Undercoverbull and defdans, who both ran out of fake money earlier this season, will win a Futures bet and can return to play Week 14 and Bowl Season if they choose. Another player, camweed12, has lost his last 88.28 on USF and can make the last-ditch bet in Week 14 if he wishes. It occurs to me that this is a fine example of decreasing marginal utility, or stack size in poker: the more chips you have, the less each chip is worth. Camweed12 loses 88.28 units hurt him more than BullsOnParade96 was by losing 1,122.29 units.

The points ranking for the season is:

bullsonparade96 75 sperruche 57 dsidwell31 52 Ulhothot 39 Elliot Moore 36 brian19 34 e-dogg42 34 Gary Stephen 24 danj725 19 LrdNorman 18 mcgies852 16 anthonyvito 16 jrj 16 HerdCountry941 13 McIntyre2K7 13 under cover ten Gibbsak 8 mmmmmuzzles 7 Gym399 4 Andrewpina 4 camweed12 2 Julmisteforheisman 2 jjlovecub 1

BullsOnParade96 is still in a good position to win the points race. Speruche and DSidwell31 are not yet mathematically eliminated, but only three weeks remain. This USF-Cincinnati game last week looms in this race. If USF hadn’t covered, DSidwell31 would have had five more points and BOP five less. the three best scores would be 70-57-57.

One thing I never clarified was whether bowl season, or Futures bets, counted as a week in terms of the points race. Bets on futures will not be, as bets on futures were optional, and counting them in the points race would disadvantage those who did not play futures. But the bowl season, aka week 15, will be considered a week in terms of the points race.

Week 13 is a week of rivalry, full of big games like Texas-Texas A&M, Oklahoma-Nebraska, West Virginia-Pittsburgh … oh, sorry, I got homesick for a second. And, sooner than we think, the war on I-4 will join the trash of history. If the next realignment is scheduled for 2023 and UCF doesn’t want to play the game anymore (funny, that), this might be USF’s last trip to the Bounce House. And while a lot of words have been written about this already, I think I can sum it up with just two: