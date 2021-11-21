Roman Reigns opens up about COVID safety precautions he takes while on the road, if he ever makes the jump to Hollywood





WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on the Michael Kay Show to create the buzz on tonight’s Survivor Series and discuss the precautions he’s taking in the face of COVID, and whether he’ll ever make the leap to Hollywood like Rock and John Cena did. Highlights from the interview are below. On the precautions he took during the pandemic, and still takes even when traveling with WWE on the road: I mean this is something that we still have to take very seriously to this day, we have to be very careful and always keep myself in the right situation. WWE, along with myself, kind of created a travel bubble in order to keep me as isolated as possible. It is not easy. It’s not a situation like the NBA was able to do last year where they did the whole league in one area. Were an act of traveling and constantly moving. These private flights and getting to the bus in every city is a costly affair, but we prefer to spend the money to stay safe, continue to make health a priority, and then always deliver in performance and give the fans what they deserve. If he’ll ever make a full-time jump to Hollywood like The Rock and John Cena: Good must see. I think there is going to be movement here very soon. There are always these speculations, these contract talks. All this push is my business. People who can dive deep enough I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to determine the time frame but this is something I really want to try, I want to gain more experience and I want to use these tools than I have learned. WWE did it just for me. They have given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities before me. I just had to capture them. I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have learned so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day we all know how it works. It’s a young man’s game. You can’t fall all your life. You need to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, and evolved content for your fan base and supporters. I think I have the capacity to do it. Ultimately, it’s about getting into this game, being thrown into this fire, and seeing how you get out of it. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what’s happening in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim. (H / T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)

