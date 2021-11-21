Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth attends the common baptism of her great-grandchildren! | Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth quietly attended the joint baptism of her great-grandchildren on Sunday afternoon (11.21.21).
The 95-year-old monarch was seen arriving in a striking green costume to serve his granddaughters, Princess Eugenie, August and Zara Tindall’s son, Lucas Philip, at the All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.
The appearance at the family event came after Her Majesty was forced to step down from Remembrance Sunday duties at the cenotaph last weekend due to a sprained back.
It was reported that the Queen was determined to be present when Eugenie, 31, and Zara, 40, had their babies baptized.
A royal source told The Sun: Her Majesty is very keen to be there because she knows how important it is to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It will be a heartwarming family occasion and a time of true celebration after what has been a difficult time for some members of the Royal Family, including the Queen herself. She looks forward to such a wonderful event after the great personal disappointment of missing last Sunday’s Remembrance events.
It comes after Sarah Ferguson – who is August’s grandmother – revealed that the royal is “doing fine”.
She said: “She is fine. She is my icon. When I see her I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an amazing woman.
Ahead of the christening, the Queen – whose husband Prince Philip died earlier this year at the age of 99 – had an in-person engagement with General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defense Staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (11.17.21), his first since October 19.
And earlier this week, his eldest son Prince Charles, 73, insisted his mother was feeling ‘good’ while making an engagement during her tour of Jordan with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
He said: “She’s fine, thank you very much. Once you hit 95, it’s not as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73.”
https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/queen-elizabeth-attends-joint-christening-of-great-grandchildren/article_7efb4789-8e9f-5d5c-bfe4-5fe64013785d.html
