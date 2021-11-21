Watch Salma Hayek Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Salma Hayek won one of Hollywood’s top honors. The Oscar-nominated actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday night. For her induction ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theater, the star wore an all-black Alexander McQueen look, consisting of a knee-length dress with a full skirt and a jeweled bodice paired with a jacket. short assorted. She was accompanied by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 14, who coordinated with her mother in a black sheath dress and blazer. Emma McIntyreGetty Images Hayek also posed with Eternals director Chloe Zhao, who honored her before her acceptance speech, as did comedian Adam Sandler. Emma McIntyreGetty Images In his speech, the Gucci House The actress called the event a “healing,” before recalling a dangerous encounter early in her stay in the United States, when a man called her and pulled a knife at her and a group. friends on Hollywood Blvd. “Every time I thought of Hollywood Boulevard, that’s what I remember. And the truth is when I got home that night I was like, ‘What the hell am I doing here? Nobody wants me. I almost got killed today, “” she said. noted. She then mentioned several other times where strangers were racist towards her, continuing, “I said, ‘Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country. “But I stayed.” “If you’re wondering what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was you,” she said, addressing her fans, “because although they didn’t know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins in the United States knew who I was, and they understood that I came here with dreams like them. She also had encouraging words for the crowd at the ceremony. “Find something to love, because the only thing I stayed for was love of cinema,” she said. “If you think you’re not good at it like I did, do yourself good at it. It doesn’t have to be in the movies. Be your best at whatever you do. done.” “Try to be better. Try to find joy in what you do,” she continued. “Work hard. Prepare yourself. Don’t care what someone says. But most importantly, don’t listen to yourself when you’re putting yourself down.” Watch Hayek’s full acceptance speech below: This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Quinci LeGardye

Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics and mental health through a black feminist lens. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a38312473/salma-hayek-star-hollywood-walk-of-fame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos