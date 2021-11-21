American Music Awards could crown pop star Olivia Rodrigo | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album Sour into something very sweet à la American Music Prize Sunday, entering the evening as the main nominee with nods for Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. The Disney actor and singer-songwriter has seven nominations, beating five-time winner The Weeknd with six. He will also face Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. The fan-voted awards show will air live from Los Angeles on ABC. The nominees were based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio broadcasting and social activity, and reflect the period September 25, 2020 through September 23, 2021. Cardi B makes her debut as a host . Highlights of the telecast will include Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean singing their duet If I Didnt Love You, Kane Brown performing One Mississippi from Tennessee State University and New Edition and New Kids on the Block will perform together for the first time. An earlier portrayal of Butter by the joint forces of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion was dropped after the rapper cited personal reasons for dropping out on Saturday; Coldplay and BTS will sing their hit My Universe instead. Other performers include Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. joining forces as Silk Sonic, Bad Bunny, Diplo, Mickey Guyton and Tyler, The Creator. Eurovision-winning Italian rock band Mneskin will debut at an awards ceremony in the United States. Reggaeton star Bad Bunny, R&B newcomer Giveon and Doja Cat each have five nominations each. In the New Artist of the Year category, Rodrigo joins Giveon, 24KGoldn, Masked Wolf and The Kid LAROI. Swift, who currently holds the record for most awarded artist in WADA history at 32, could extend her streak even further. She is nominated for three awards in total, including the Favorite Pop Album Forever. AMAs have added new categories this year including Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group. Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, including Favorite Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Hip-Hop Artist, and could take his first prize posthumously. Country star Morgan Wallen has won two nominations in the country categories, but he will not be included in the awards show after being filmed using a racial insult. If Rodrigo wins the majority of the awards she’s nominated for, that would put her in good company. Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for four awards won in their first year of nomination. ___ Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

