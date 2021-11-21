Honey Trap in Mumbai: Wife of Bollywood Actor Arrested in Mumbai, millions of Rupees in cash collected in Honey Trap. Bollywood actress Lubna Wazir arrested in Mumbai honey trap case, but other models fled

honey trap (Honey trap) The Mumbai Crime Branch dismantled a group of big industrialists and businessmen who were trapped in millions of rupees by setting them up. One of the arrested defendants is a fashion designer. She is the wife of a Bollywood actor from the 90s. The wife of actor Sapna aka Lubna Wazir (Lubna Wazir) Two male models and a female model partner of the escaped. The police are looking for them.

When the police raided the home of fashion designer Lubna Wazir alias Sapna, a sum of Rs 29 lakh was found at her home. Apart from this, 7 cell phones, 2 cars and jewelry worth over eight lakh were found.

Friendship was made like this to trap the rich in honey trap

According to the information given by the police, Lubna Wazir organizes cat parties and many programs of Juhu, Bandra, Lokhandwala in Goa in Mumbai. In this way, she befriends many wealthy people and becomes closer to them. After that, Honey traps them and steals rupee lakhs and crores from them. There is a whole bunch of Lubna in this work, some of whom are male models and some are female models. The police try to contact the people who were robbed by Lubna Wazir by trapping them in the honey trap.

Followed Rich Man for three years, then did “Honey Trap” for money

An industrialist was tracked down for three years between 2016 and 2019. After that, he got caught in the honey trap with full planning. A great industrialist from Kolhapur in Maharashtra met a man from Goa. After that, the identity of the two grew. In 2019, these manufacturers came to Mumbai as part of their activity. We were in a large five star hotel. He called there to meet the person in the room he had been friends with in Goa. The person, under the pretext of meeting one of his financiers, sent two friends to meet him.

“She went to the five-star hotel room together, then came out of the toilet naked, was photographed.”

The two women chatted with the industrialist for a while. Ordered delicious food. After having dinner, one of these women left the room, saying that someone had come to meet her. The other lady went to the bathroom. After a while, the woman who had come out came back and rang the doorbell. As soon as the industrialist opened the door, another lady came out from inside the toilet. There was no clothing on his body. She was completely naked. She started to pretend to wrap the blanket lying on the bed just for the show. She started to cry after falsely accusing the industrialist of trying to rape her. In such a long time the photo of the industrialist was taken.

The blackmail game started by making a video, the industrialist did not know what to do

While all of this was going on, another woman, coming from outside, was also filming the video. In this video, she had shot the friend (alleged accused) who accompanied her in the same state as the industrialist. Then his friends from the courier also came there. All have started to threaten the industrialist and have recovered Rs 3 crore 26 lakh from 2019 to now. In the end, this industrialist lost and filed a complaint with the police. After that, the police learned of the existence of this large gang of “honey traps” from Lubna Wazir, her two male companions and other female models.

What is surprising is that in this gang of fashion designer Lubna Wazir, the male members are models by profession. The police are also probing in this direction if it is not the case that even rich women would have been implicated in the same way by sending models by mail? After all, what is the secret behind male gang members being role models, the investigation is also ongoing.

