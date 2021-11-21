



The Queen attended a christening in Windsor on Sunday after nearly a month of absence from public service amid health precautions. The monarch, 95, attended the joint christening of the sons of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. After straining her earlier this month, the Queen stepped down from her duties during the Remembrance Sunday service at the cenotaph on November 11. She resumed her official engagements on Wednesday with a face-to-face audience with General Sir Nick Carter, the outgoing chief of the armed forces. She hosted a reception for business leaders in Windsor on October 19 ahead of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The absence from Queens has raised fears that her health will deteriorate within a year of the death of her husband Prince Philip at 99. Everything is fine, thank you very much, Prince Charles said on Wednesday, responding to a question about his mother’s health from Sky News. Once you get to 95, it’s not as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73. During the Sunday ceremony, Eugenies’ son August and Tindall’s son Lucas Philip were baptized, in the presence of other royals including Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess from Cambridge. Meanwhile, the Mail reported on Sunday that the Queen was upset by a new BBC documentary, presented by media editor Amol Rajan, on expectations he would report that William and his brother Prince Harry , had informed the media against each other. The newspaper cited an anonymous royal source who attacked The Princes and the Press as gossip, expressing anger at the BBC’s refusal to allow the palace for early viewing. The source added that Buckingham Palace will refuse to cooperate on future projects unless it has the right to respond. Stories of information wars and wider internal discord within the royal family are likely to further fuel the cultural war’s antagonism against the monarchy less than two years after the high-profile departure of Harry and his wife, Meghan , who told Oprah Winfrey that she had been having suicidal thoughts while doing royal labor.

