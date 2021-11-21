Valley News – Bottom Line: Lebanon’s entertainment cinemas are back with chic seating, wine and beer on the way

Don’t call it the Sticky Six anymore.

The six-cinema Entertainment Cinemas multiplex at Miracle Mile Plaza in Lebanon, long known by its unappetizing nickname due to generations of chewing gum and spilled soda, has reopened with plush reclining deckchair-style seats aimed at to attract moviegoers to the cinema.

Next on the sidelines: Apply for an alcoholic beverage license that will allow patrons to drink beer and wine in the next or umpteenth Marvel movie Fast Furious following.

These are just a few of the changes to Cinema Lebanon, with an expanded menu of snacks and dishes, larger screens, an improved sound system, a fresh coat of paint and new flooring, according to Bill Hanney. , the Massachusetts owner based in Massachusetts. multiplex.

We were making it the kind of luxury theater that people will want to come to, Hanney said recently while taking a tour of the renovated multiplex. Improved equipment is the destination of cinemas, he said.

Once seen as a business as efficient as printing dollar bills, box office ticket sales were already down due to home streaming even before the pandemic caused the temporary or permanent shutdown of many cinemas.

On top of that, Entertainment Cinemas has been embroiled in a nasty legal dispute over the rental and threatened with eviction by its owner and Miracle Mile Plaza owner The Davis Cos., Which was only recently settled. The pandemic and legal issues kept cinemas closed from March 2020 until October.

But Hanney is hoping that with Lebanon’s multiplex, reopened with luxury seating and beer and wine sales, the business will come back to life although Hanney admits he doesn’t expect ticket sales to be. as in the days of glory.

Attendance is 50 to 70 percent of what it used to be, Hanney admitted. We expect him to improve, but he will never be what he once was. People have been going through the pandemic with their big screen TVs, and that’s all they have been doing for a year and a half.

With the larger seats taking up more space, there are now only four seats per row on either side of the center aisle, reducing capacity by 50% to around 400 seats in all six theaters. Ticket prices increased from $ 1 to $ 11 for adults and $ 9 for children and seniors after 5 p.m., although the price of Tuesday’s deal sessions was reduced from 50 cents to $ 6. .

Hanney said the concession stand is being beefed up to include new snack foods like chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, fries, pizza slices, pretzels and hot dogs, as well as popcorn and regular candy.

An online ticket booking and purchasing platform will also be forthcoming that will allow people to select their exact seat in the theater, similar to what concert halls and airlines are currently doing.

Do you like the aisle seats in the middle row? You will be able to buy the ticket for that seat only, he said.

While Hollywood can be glamorous, the world of theater is quite prosaic.

Since movie studios typically derive 90% of revenue from ticket sales, movie theater operators depend on the concession stand for profit. This is why alcohol sales are seen as essential to survival: Hanney said that since the introduction of beer, wine and low-alcohol drinks in a theater he owns in Leominster, in Massachusetts incomes increased 35% to 40% per capita.

It makes a difference, he says.

Also back is the director of the Lebanon Theater, Mike Eastman, who started working behind the counter and at the box office in 2007. When he joined the theater he was still receiving films in metal boxes and the films were due. be threaded onto projector spools. Today, digital films are transmitted by satellite to theaters, stored on a hard drive and projected with projectors programmed to turn on and off by themselves, all automated without human control.

Reflecting the exuberance of a showman, Hanney is convinced that despite entertainment trends, not everyone will want to stay home and stream a movie to their TV.

I believe there are enough people who still want to go to the movies to take those seats. Otherwise I would have left, he said. Give people a decent theater and they will come.

Contact John Lippman at [email protected]