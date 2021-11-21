The bride looks stunning in a unique lavender-colored Lehenga





Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating for 4 long years. The duo met at an event hosted by Anushka’s family nearly three and a half years ago, where they instantly felt a strong connection. This is how their romantic love story began. Aditya and Anushka have been very open about their relationship and often share cute pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts. Bollywood actor Aditya Seal and his girlfriend Anushka Ranjan recently made headlines for their dream engagement party. The couple looked surreal during their engagement ceremony, and we can’t stop gushing over their loving photos. And after their engagement, the lovebirds finally vowed to spend their lives together advancing their relationship and getting married. Suggested reading: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son Viaan becomes his “masking” partner, the mom-son duo enjoys a day at the spa Finally the wait is over as an actor, Aditya Seal has taken his dulhaniya, Anushka Ranjan, at her home. A few minutes ago, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal took their wedding vows and became for each other forever. In the photos circulating on the Internet, we can see the newlyweds perfectly. While Anushka wore a lavender-colored lehenga, Aditya looked dapper in an embroidered yellow. bandhgala kurta and a white dhoti. He paired it with a white turban and a doshala. For strangers, on November 17, 2021, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya’s seal engagement ceremony went viral on the internet. The couple had exchanged rings in a secret ceremony. In the photos, we could see Anushka donning a gorgeous purple-hued sparkling saree dress from designer Amit Aggarwal. On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a green-hued ensemble. After the surprising news of the engagement of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, it is the photos of the bachelorette party of Anushka Ranjan that have made the rounds on the Internet. Before their wedding, the couple had a very cute bachelorette party with Anushka’s friends Krystle D’Souza and Vaani Kapoor. Vaani Kapoor had taken her Instagram account and shared a photo on her IG bachelorette stories captioning it, “Team bride.” Don’t Miss: The Wedding of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal: The bride-to-be wore a unique silver “Kaleeras” Even TV actress Krystle D’souza had shared photos from the intimate bachelorette party on her IG stories. In the photos we could see that the girl gang had a golden tattoo of ‘Bride Tribe’, ‘Bride-to-be’ and ‘Team Bride’ with hearts on their hands. Anushka beamed in the best bridal glow as she rocked her legs in a T-shirt and chinos. We wish Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal a happy married life. Read more: Inside Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul’s Quirky Sleepover Celebration SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

