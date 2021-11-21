Kirsten Dunst on the pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire on “Spider-Man”





Kirsten Dunst reflected on the extreme pay gap between her and Spider Man co-starring Tobey Maguire. Sam Raimi’s Original Trilogy Spider Man films was a hard-hitting collection of films from the superhero genre. The films, which starred Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, among others, helped increase the notoriety of the comic book genre with mainstream audiences and, of course, grossed billions of dollars at the global box office. Tobey Maguire received a huge salary from the three Spider Man films, apparently receiving $ 4 million for the first film and negotiating $ 17.5 million for the following film. Kirsten Dunst received significantly less money, and in an interview with The Independent, she reflected on the pay gap and how she found it blatant given it featured prominently in the second poster. movie : “The pay gap between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] play Spider-Man. But do you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? she continued. “Spider-Man and ME.” Some fans predicted Kirsten Dunst would reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Path Home alongside potential returning co-stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe. However, she recently denied the rumor but also admitted that she would be willing to return if given the chance. Here is the summary of Spider-Man: No Path Home: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes get even more dangerous, forcing him to find out what it really means to be Spider-Man. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider Man: No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Molina. Spider-Man: No Path Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the film, as well as what’s happening in the Marvel Studios Multiverse and the potential return of Kirsten Dunsts as Mary Jane Watson, and be sure of subscribe to the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: The independent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://heroichollywood.com/kirsten-dunst-tobey-maguire-spider-man-pay-gap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos