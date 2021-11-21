2021 WWE Survivor Series Predictions, Map, Matches, Start Time, PPV Preview, Date, Location

WWE wraps up its 2021 PPV schedule Saturday night in Brooklyn with a staple from their traditional slate. Survivor Series arrives in New York City with top Raw and SmackDown stars battling for “brand supremacy” in the latest edition of the second longest running WWE PPV ever put together.

In the main event, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will represent SmackDown when he takes on WWE Champion Big E from Raw. On the women’s side, SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair will face Raw champion Becky Lynch. Add to that a pair of five-on-five matches in Survivor Series lore and there’s a stacked event planned, even without any championship stakes.

Let’s take a look at how we think the Survivor series will play out on Sunday.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Predictions

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E

Reigns sparked fury from Big E after the attacks on New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The Usos also executed a few attacks on Big E before they had the last laugh after a game six-a-side, hitting Jey with a Big Ending and saying there would be an intensive care bed waiting for Reigns in Brooklyn. If WWE could be trusted to do the right thing at some point, it would be a good night for Reigns to suffer a loss and start a spiral that refreshes his character as the act quickly becomes stale. That said… Pick: Roman Reigns wins

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

To say that Flair isn’t exactly in everyone’s best favor in and outside the WWE locker room is an understatement at this point. Lynch, unsurprisingly, is the woman WWE has given up on since returning from leave to give birth to her daughter. Also, if you play as Reigns to win the battle for the best male champions, Raw will likely take the victory in the best female showdown. Pick: Becky Lynch wins

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, 1 TBD)

Five-on-five matches are hard to predict, especially when a member of a team is not revealed. The secret here just might be McIntyre and Woods on the SmackDown side. Woods as King of the Ring has good momentum and McIntyre is positioned as one of the remaining men who could challenge Reigns for the Universal Title. Rollins already has a locked title shot and doesn’t benefit much from a win anyway. The game taking place at Lashley against McIntyre and leaving McIntyre for the win after Lashley dominated their rivalry earlier in the year makes sense to propel McIntyre into a title shot on his side. Choice: The SmackDown team wins.

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, 1 TBD)

This TBA stands out once again for the women’s five-on-five. In the storyline, it makes sense that that spot would be taken by Naomi, who continues to fight for opportunities as WWE official Sonya Deville fucks her up. The Raw side feels a bit stronger, but strength doesn’t really matter in the end as long as who gets the most out of winning. Morgan won a title against Lynch and it would be smart to have survived the match to build up his resume before that match. Pick: Team Raw wins

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

Nakamura’s title reign has been forgettable. He has only one TV title defense (TV or PPV) since winning the belt on August 13. Priest was much more active with his belt defenses, defending five times in the same streak. Priest is also in the midst of a character overhaul, no longer operating like the good smiling guy and instead being a destroyer with average streak. It’s hard to see this going in any direction other than a priestly victory. Pick: Damian Priest wins

RK-Bro Raw Tag Tag Team Champions vs. SmackDown The Usos Tag Tag Champions

This match is perhaps the hardest to call of the whole show. RK-Bro is one of the best bands in WWE, delivering a more effective blend of comedy and wrestling than most current WWE efforts to mix the two in the “modern age.” The Usos are linked to Reigns, which has made them more or less bulletproof. Seems like Riddle’s tendency to work its way through mistakes gives the easiest game for how either team loses. Choice: Usos win