Instagram reels are the new billboards. And Jugnu from Badshah got people ‘hooked’

WWhen not cleaning their WhatsApp chats from evidence of marijuana use, Bollywood celebrities dance to Badshah’s latest song Jugnu.

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, all the other A-list celebrities have found some pizzazz in the rhythm of the song and do coils perform the crochet step. Thanks to them, now all the other videos on Indian Instagram show people dancing for Jugnu.

Don’t get me wrong, the crochet step is pretty fun, as is the song, but this celebrity endorsement of the song doesn’t sound organic at all.

The trend, apparently started by Badhshah himself, made the song a smash hit. While this may be the first time celebrities have been taken advantage of to create a reel trend, it sure won’t be the last.

The interpretation of the songs is no longer the responsibility of the film, the star dancing to them, if it is a Mirchi Top 10 songs or won the Filmfare Song of the Year award, what matters is if your song is trending on Reels. Reels is the new one Billboard graphic.

Coil Trends

Songs now settle in your head not by the number of times you hear a particular track on the radio, in cafes, bars or pubs, but by the number of reels created on the track as you cycle through a song. given day.

With the minute-long video format quickly becoming the easiest content to munch on online, music is becoming an integral part of creating memes. Take for example Dua Lipas levitating, which has inspired many video memes. Indeed, according to Billboard, the rise of songs can be largely attributed to the momentum it has gained on TikTok. The same can perhaps be said of To stay by Kid Laori and Justin Bieber, a song that became popular thanks to a very famous meme format. It became such a sensation that the meme format was incorporated into a Puma commercial featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Megan Thee Stallions Hooded Girl The song also kicked off the hot girl shit trend that has ruled the internet for quite some time.

The reel trend dates back to a 2012 crop, made popular by the Vine social networking service. The platform allowed users to make six-second videos that were a addition to the world of memes. In fact, he also helped make music go viral, just like Reels today. One of the most famous examples is the song by the hip hop group Finatticzs Don’t drop this Thun Thun, which has been associated with the “Twerk” popularized by Miley Cyrus.

Bollywood new obsession with Jugnu

Back home, upcoming and independent music producers are turning music memes into an online trend. Who can forget the years gone by rasode mein kaun tha even by Yashraj Mukhate? Or the How to make a Ritviz song in 2 minutes even by Anshumann Sharma, which was shared by Ritviz himself. Mukhate and Sharma both flirted with the idea of ​​assigning tunes to memes or giving fun instant remix tutorials for various artists. In fact, Yashraj Mukhate himself To become a meme, people joking that he tries to find an opportunity to make all the other memes his own.

In this article for Vice, a music marketer noted that the popularity of songs via small videos became especially popular during the lockdown. The professional too claims that he’s been looking for ways to market music through memes organically.

For Bollywood, capitalizing on Reels to make songs go viral should be an easy project. Now that dance challenges are extremely popular on the app, Bollywood crochet steps can shine even brighter.

Easy crochet steps have been the trick of the Hindi film industry for a very long time, but my memory may be failing me, but I can’t remember recent funny crochet steps like this one in Beedi Jalaile Omkara (2006), OO jaane jaana from Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya (1998), Dance of the lungs by Chennai Express (2013) or Kaala chashma (Remix) by Baar Baar Dekho (2017), which made people get up from their chairs and dance at parties just to hook the step. May be Jugnu can revive Saroj Khan style choreography and give us more delicious crochet steps to practice for shaadi sangeets.

In the meantime, be ready for more celebrity trends, endorsements, et al. Reels are the new Billboards, and music producers are about to conquer them.

Opinions are personal.

