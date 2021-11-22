Entertainment
Tori Roloff: Will baby # 3 be a dwarf?
Tori Roloff is pregnant with her third child.
This we know for sure.
And that just makes us smile, a woman of a mile and a half.
But there’s one thing we don’t know about Tori’s pregnancy; or, to be more precise and precise, something we don’t know about Tori and her husband Zach’s impending baby:
Will it be a small person?
It is a sensitive and personal subject, of course.
But it’s also a natural question for fans, given that the Roloffs have highlighted their lives as the core element of their profession.
We mean … they star on a show called Few people, Big World, and they have spoken openly in the past that their son Jackson and daughter Lilah missed achondroplasia, as did their father and paternal grandparents.
“Do you want to know if this baby is a dwarf or let it be? A fan asked Tori on Instagram late last week, to which the excited mom-to-be replied:
I wish it was a surprise too, but when [doctors] tell me i need a [C-section] that makes it pretty obvious, Roloff said, after also telling her followers that she wanted the sex to be a surprise.
Hang on a second, though.
Was Tori saying here that she already knew the boy or girl would be a dwarf?
No. She quickly came back online to clarify.
We will not know if he or she is a dwarf until the onset of pregnancy. And with the dwarves it is encouraged to have a [C-section] due to the larger size of the head, Tori elaborated.
I said, I would love not to know but IF my [doctor] said i need a [C-section,] that would be obvious to us. “
Ah OK. It makes more sense.
Tori and Zach made the huge announcement that they are expecting their third child on Wednesday, November 17.
We are so excited! Tori shared, writing this as a caption for a photo of the current family of four – with her son Jackson, 4, holding a sign saying her new baby brother or sister will be arriving in the spring of 2022.
Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so thankful to God for this sweet gift!
Tori, of course, miscarried in March and later admitted that she and Zach were having trouble conceiving.
Just two weeks ago, meanwhile, Audrey Roloff gave birth to a son named Radley.
Likewise, literally, Isabel Roloff and Jacob Roloff are expecting their very first child almost every day now.
What an excited and blessed time to be a Roloff, eh?!?
Congratulations to all !
