An Audience With Adele Examines A Master Comedian At Work | Adele

An Audience With …, the long-running ITV format that pairs a star with a host of celebrities, has been dormant for a decade, since Barry Manilow serenaded guests such as Gino DAcampo, Stacey Solomon and Bruno Tonioli in 2011. Only a great cultural event could be worthy of the resurrection shows and obviously, a new album from Adele qualifies. Apparently, the musician is one of the show’s most ardent fans, and her presence has certainly raised the guest list since the last iteration: the congregation here includes Emma Watson, Gareth Southgate, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa. , Dawn French and many more.

What becomes very clear very quickly is that this is the perfect vehicle for Adele. The musician is known as the mega-voice behind a series of icy, heart-wrenching torch songs. She is also known as a chronically pragmatic, compulsively self-deprecating Londoner with a great sense of humor. This program requires both. He needs a successful musician, but also an accomplished artist: a storyteller, an MC, an actor, a natural animator. Tonight Adele proves she can fill all of these roles with her eyes closed, she’s ridiculously lively and radiates relativity (see: her revelation that under her glitzy black dress, her tights get loose at the crotch). What could have been artificial and self-centered is, in Adèle’s hands, authentic, down-to-earth and heartwarming. She is a master of the art of deflecting praise and allergic to selfishness. In other words, she’s very good at being British.

These days, however, the Londoner is a resident of LA, and this show is a week behind a similar US TV show. Adele One Night Only was half an open-air, half-deep and meaningful Hollywood concert with Oprah, in which the musician opened up about her divorce, the main inspiration for her new album, 30. It won’t come as a shock to her. ‘hearing that there is no public therapy session at the London Palladium, and the questions asked by the rather shy famous faces are blunt (when did she have an awkward encounter with one of her idols, Stormzy wonders). We get a glimpse of who she is from the way she handles procedures, not the granular details of her privacy.

A successful artist … An audience with Adele. Photography: ITV

In the American version, the highlight came when a man surprising his girlfriend with a proposal. This time, it’s Adele herself who is surprised (perhaps) when Emma Thompson, whose frenzied dancing deserves a TV special on her own, asks her to name an influential figure from her youth. The musicians’ response is his former English teacher, Ms McDonald, who happens to be in the crowd. The couple have an extremely emotional reunion on stage, which also marks the comedic climax of the night: Adele’s tears require a make-up touch-up, triggering a chain of events that ends with boyfriend Alan Carr being forced to perform. Make You Feel. My Love for everyone, very badly. Now he’s a real friend, Adele said on her return, not missing a beat.

Adèle’s own singing is incredible, especially on her current single, the record Easy on Me (even if she reboots it to interpret it perfectly: I shit myself, she explains). The one note nature of Adele’s music she is referring to here, encouraging the crowd to dance to Send My Love (To Your New Lover) because most of the other songs are sad and miserable could have dragged a such program without the carrying power of his voice. Her ability to play with her face (the production involves a full band and backing vocalists but is otherwise distinctly unadorned) is also helpful: many of these songs are much more engaging in person than on record.

Yet, after such an inter-song joke, abruptly ending the show after performing a still virtually unknown track, Love Is A Game, from 30 years old is disappointing. Still, there’s no doubt that Adele has exceeded any expectations one might have had of her hosting skills – it’s hard to imagine anyone doing better. Hopefully this multi-million-selling pop superstar will be back in another ITV time slot very soon.