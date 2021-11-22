India’s 10 Richest Bollywood Couples, Ranked 2021 Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan – Movie Reviews: Latest Bollywood Movie Review, Hollywood, Horror Movies and regional | Entertainment





Successful Bollywood actors enjoy a huge salary from their roles in blockbuster movies and luxurious model promotions. Some of these people become business associates and coworkers with their co-stars, while others marry other people who have made it all the best way to become famous and successful. How it works when two extremely profitable celebrities band together or marry well here, you take a look at the 10 richest in Bollywood in India {couples} 10 richest couples in Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (combined net worth of US $ 983 million or Rupee 7,304 crore) It shouldn’t be too shocking that Shahrukh Khan, or simply King of Bollywood, comes first on the list and that he and his wife Gauri Khan are India’s richest Bollywood couple. Shah Rukh Khan has amassed a reported internet value of around $ 763 million, through his top-grossing movies and top-grossing model recommendations in addition to his investments in sports activity franchises like Kolkotta Knight Riders.

Gauri Khan is a celebrity inside the designer and can be identified with Indian design enthusiasts and film professionals for her work with her husband is a film producer who specializes in films in Bollywood through the production company of Red Chillies Entertainment films. Gauri Khan has a reported internet value of $ 220 million. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji (combined net worth of US $ 910 million or Rs.6,762 crore) Rani Mukerji has an estimated internet worth of $ 12 million. This is not a shock since she has been a prestigious training in Bollywood for 3 years. In 2014, she married Aditya Chopra, chairman and main shareholder of Yash Raj Films (YRF), and each of them has a daughter named Adira. Aditya Chopra inherited from Yash Raj Films which has huge film physique and its internet value is estimated to be around $ 890 million. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor (combined net worth of US $ 664 million or Rupee 4,934 crore) Anand Ahuja is the Managing Director of Shahi Exports. Anand Ahuja is a well-known businessman in India as he has an internet value of over $ 650 million with his company’s annual turnover exceeding $ 450 million. He owns an opulent residence in Delhi, built at around 9,000 square feet and valued at US $ 23 million. He also owns the first multi-brand sneaker company in India, VegNonVeg, because he loves sneakers.

Sonam Kapoor is considered one of India’s many richest celebrities with an estimated internet worth of $ 14 million (Rs 95 crore). Sonam Kapoor largely earns money through model recommendations or as a film producer. She also invests in real estate and is known for her social causes. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (combined net worth of US $ 430 million or Rs.3195 crore) Akshay Kumar has increased his internet value in recent years to $ 400 million following his latest continued success on the pitch. Her income comes from film appearances and model approval. His wife Twinkle Khanna is a columnist and writer and co-producer of films, which means that she herself has a private internet worth of $ 30 million. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (combined net worth of US $ 403 million or Rs. 2994 crore) Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has built huge internet value primarily based on his working physique as an actor and a band in the KBC TV series. Amitabh and his wife have a large community of investments in real estate, stocks and property. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (combined net worth of US $ 180 million or Rupee 1337 crore) India’s captain and cricketer Virat Kohli has an internet worth of $ 130 million due to being a cricketer and his huge amount of endorsement deals with many manufacturers like Myntra , Audi, etc. Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress and wife of Virats and he or she has his or her personal fortune of $ 50 million largely due to her modeling mentions and her roles in films as well as her work in a house of manufacturing. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (combined net worth of US $ 150 million or Rupee 1,114 crore) Saif and Kareena each earn thanks to their film appearances and types of mentions, as well as their many real estate investments, with Saif proudly owning the Royal Palace in Pataudi. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (combined net worth of US $ 130 million or 966 crore rupees) Out of the 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan single-handedly has a whopping $ 100 million internet value, while Abhishek has $ 30 million internet value, which is separate from his father and mother’s web value. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (combined net worth of US $ 60 million or Rs 445 crore) Of the 2 Deepika Padukone has the next internet value of $ 40 million while Ranveer Singh has an internet value of $ 20 million, but the best way to go, he should be able to improve his internet value. Ajay Devgn and Kajol ($ 46 million or Rs.341 crore) Longtime married couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have a stable fortune of $ 46 million thanks to the films and endorsement and their manufacturing business Ajay Devgn Films To try out the budget and the latest assortment of films on the field, seeBox office Source link #Indias #Richest #Bollywood #Couples # Ranked #Shah #Rukh #Khan #Gauri #Khan #Virat #Kohli #Anushka #Sharma #Kareena #Kapoor #Saif #Ali #Khan

