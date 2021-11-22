Young Hollywood Hosts of “Saturday Night Live”: Taylor, Harry, More





Live from New York, it’s your favorite celebrities onSaturday Night Live! Over the years, tons of young Hollywood stars have taken to the iconic 30 Rock in the Big Apple stage to make their biggest fans laugh on Saturday night. Some stars like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles did a double duty, which is to host and star in the show, while others stuck to sketches. No matter what they did, these young stars had a serious impact on the comedy series. Fans will never forget Timothée Chalamet and Pierre Davidsonrap from December 2020, especially since the song is still trending on TikTok. Before Harry took the stage to host, he had already appeared onSNL three times alongside his bandmates One Direction and once as a solo performer. Then, in November 2019, he put his acting skills to the test as one of the most memorable guest hosts. It’s one of my all-time favorites, SNL cast member Aidy bryant said during an appearance in May 2020 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, referring to a sketch where Harry was playing his dog. And Harry was so, I mean, we were like, Get down on the floor and sniff the trash. And like, eat fake ham. And he was down for it all. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let go. The actress also gushed about her experience with crooner Watermelon Sugar duringLate night with Seth Meyersin January 2020. He got on board, Airy shared. He was so involved. And right away when he settled in, we thought, you gotta get on all fours, and I’m gonna throw that garbage in your mouth. And he was, like, totally depressed. TheAcutestar added: And then really, the next scene, we were like, put your head in the trash. Play like a dog smelling garbage and put it in your mouth. And he was like, OK! He was really, really great. As for Taylor, she hosted the show in November 2009 before returning four more times as a musical guest. When appearing in November 2021, singer All Too Well even appeared in a sketch alongside actor Pete. Justin bieber, Taylor lautner, Zac Efron and many more are on the list of young Hollywood stars who have hosted the show over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see them all. Love D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

